OnePlus Open boosts trade-ins alongside big discount, available for as low as $599

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 17 2024 - 8:07 am PT
The OnePlus Open is the best foldable you can buy in the US today, but as with any foldable, it’s not cheap. With a new offer, though, you can score a OnePlus Open for as long as $599 thanks to heavily boosted trade-ins and a big discount.

OnePlus Open is typically sold for $1,699, making it just a bit less expensive than the comparable Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold, despite arguably being a better device as we discussed in our review last year.

But now, it’s a much better value.

Through July 7, OnePlus.com will be offering the Open for $1,399. That’s $300 off. The same discount is available at Amazon (the green model is even further discounted currently), while Best Buy is offering $200 off right now.

Only at OnePlus.com, though, will you find massive boosts to trade-in values for other devices. You can get up to $800 off when trading in select Samsung, Apple, and Google devices, with big boosts to OnePlus and Motorola trade-ins too. We’ve picked out some of the best deals below.

Normal ValueBoosted Value
Galaxy S23 Ultra$502$800
Galaxy Z Fold 4$390$800
Galaxy Z Fold 3$249$670
Galaxy Z Fold 2$175$550
Galaxy S22 Ultra$276$600
iPhone 15 Pro Max$754$854
iPhone 13 Pro Max$371$471
Pixel Fold$552$800
Pixel 8 Pro$423$523
Pixel 6 Pro$131$231
OnePlus 11$332$700
OnePlus 9 Pro$143$550
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra$240$340
LG Wing$153$253

Meanwhile, OnePlus continues to offer its $200 trade-in discount for any device in any condition when you buy an Open from its website.

A sequel to the OnePlus Open isn’t expected until 2025, so this is a pretty stellar deal on what is currently one of the best foldables on the market.

