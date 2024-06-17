OnePlus Open boosts trade-ins alongside big discount, available for as low as $599

The OnePlus Open is the best foldable you can buy in the US today, but as with any foldable, it’s not cheap. With a new offer, though, you can score a OnePlus Open for as long as $599 thanks to heavily boosted trade-ins and a big discount.

OnePlus Open is typically sold for $1,699, making it just a bit less expensive than the comparable Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold, despite arguably being a better device as we discussed in our review last year.

But now, it’s a much better value.

Through July 7, OnePlus.com will be offering the Open for $1,399. That’s $300 off. The same discount is available at Amazon (the green model is even further discounted currently), while Best Buy is offering $200 off right now.

Only at OnePlus.com, though, will you find massive boosts to trade-in values for other devices. You can get up to $800 off when trading in select Samsung, Apple, and Google devices, with big boosts to OnePlus and Motorola trade-ins too. We’ve picked out some of the best deals below.

Normal Value Boosted Value Galaxy S23 Ultra $502 $800 Galaxy Z Fold 4 $390 $800 Galaxy Z Fold 3 $249 $670 Galaxy Z Fold 2 $175 $550 Galaxy S22 Ultra $276 $600 iPhone 15 Pro Max $754 $854 iPhone 13 Pro Max $371 $471 Pixel Fold $552 $800 Pixel 8 Pro $423 $523 Pixel 6 Pro $131 $231 OnePlus 11 $332 $700 OnePlus 9 Pro $143 $550 Motorola Razr 40 Ultra $240 $340 LG Wing $153 $253

Meanwhile, OnePlus continues to offer its $200 trade-in discount for any device in any condition when you buy an Open from its website.

A sequel to the OnePlus Open isn’t expected until 2025, so this is a pretty stellar deal on what is currently one of the best foldables on the market.

