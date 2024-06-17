OnePlus Open boosts trade-ins alongside big discount, available for as low as $599

The OnePlus Open is the best foldable you can buy in the US today, but as with any foldable, it’s not cheap. With a new offer, though, you can score a OnePlus Open for as long as $599 thanks to heavily boosted trade-ins and a big discount.
OnePlus Open is typically sold for $1,699, making it just a bit less expensive than the comparable Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold, despite arguably being a better device as we discussed in our review last year.
But now, it’s a much better value.
Through July 7, OnePlus.com will be offering the Open for $1,399. That’s $300 off. The same discount is available at Amazon (the green model is even further discounted currently), while Best Buy is offering $200 off right now.
Only at OnePlus.com, though, will you find massive boosts to trade-in values for other devices. You can get up to $800 off when trading in select Samsung, Apple, and Google devices, with big boosts to OnePlus and Motorola trade-ins too. We’ve picked out some of the best deals below.
|Normal Value
|Boosted Value
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
|$502
|$800
|Galaxy Z Fold 4
|$390
|$800
|Galaxy Z Fold 3
|$249
|$670
|Galaxy Z Fold 2
|$175
|$550
|Galaxy S22 Ultra
|$276
|$600
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|$754
|$854
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|$371
|$471
|Pixel Fold
|$552
|$800
|Pixel 8 Pro
|$423
|$523
|Pixel 6 Pro
|$131
|$231
|OnePlus 11
|$332
|$700
|OnePlus 9 Pro
|$143
|$550
|Motorola Razr 40 Ultra
|$240
|$340
|LG Wing
|$153
|$253
Meanwhile, OnePlus continues to offer its $200 trade-in discount for any device in any condition when you buy an Open from its website.
A sequel to the OnePlus Open isn’t expected until 2025, so this is a pretty stellar deal on what is currently one of the best foldables on the market.
More on OnePlus:
- OnePlus Open sequel aiming for early 2025 launch with an even better display crease
- A new OnePlus smartwatch just appeared, but what is it?
- Pixel Fold and OnePlus Open are opposites – that’s why they’re the best foldables
Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments