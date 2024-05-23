OnePlus Open sequel aiming for early 2025 launch with an even better display crease

The OnePlus Open is one of the best foldables available today, but its sequel is apparently delayed. Will it be worth the wait? That’s hard to say, but apparently the “OnePlus Open 2” will further improve the display crease.

According to reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, the next version of the OnePlus Open (and, in turn, the Oppo Find N4/N5) will by coming in Q1 2025. That’s in line with some previous, somewhat less reliable reports. As mentioned then, the benefit of that delay is that the foldable would end up using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 instead of using the 8 Gen 3 late in its release cycle.

But, apparently, the new foldable will also bring improvements to the already-good display crease.

The display crease continues to be a constant battle for foldable makers, but OnePlus and Oppo had already landed on a pretty good outcome. The OnePlus Open and other Oppo foldables before it delivered near-invisible creases. In our review we said:

…the OnePlus Open really brings peak foldable hardware to reality. It has a sturdy, reassuring hinge (that’s rated for a jaw-dropping 1,000,000 folds), a crease that’s barely there, and overall hardware that really just feels like what we’ve always envisioned for a foldable but never got… several weeks in, the crease is still as invisible as the day I opened it for the first time.

Digital Chat Station claims that OnePlus Open 2 will feature “super flat” glass on the inner display with even less of a crease. Any improvements here will likely bump up against the law of diminishing returns, but it’ll be impressive if the company manages to provide further improvements to what was already top-tier work.

