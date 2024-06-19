The Pixel Tablet briefly supported Google’s new VPN

For a few days, Google’s new VPN for Pixel owners briefly worked on the Pixel Tablet, but support has been pulled in recent days.

The Pixel 8 series debuted a more integrated VPN experience that doesn’t require using the Google One app. This is powered by a “VPN by Google One” app that was briefly rebranded to “Pixel VPN by Google” on the Play Store.

The listing name has once again been updated, and it’s now just called “VPN by Google,” which matches the on-device name following an update last week that brought it to the Pixel 7 series and Fold without needing Android 14 QPR3.

L-R: May 30, June 13, June 19

When that latest version was released last Thursday, Google initially let Pixel Tablet owners download and set-up the VPN. Officially, VPN by Google is only available for the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Fold, 8, 8 Pro, and 8a.

Over the past 24 hours or so, the Pixel Tablet is no longer listed as being compatible, while the VPN no longer connects for those that have it installed (as seen in the cover image).

This is not surprising, but it’s a shame VPN by Google doesn’t extend to Pixel Tablet owners, which is of the same hardware generation as the Pixel 7 and similarly priced when comparing to the A-Series.