Android 15 Beta 3: Wallpaper picker redesign might let you share AI backgrounds

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 20 2024 - 1:58 pm PT
1 Comment

Android 15 Beta 3 introducers a new wallpaper picker that might let you share the AI backgrounds that you’ve generated on the Pixel 8+.

The Android 15 wallpaper picker/editor does a better job distinguishing between the Lock and Home screen through a card-based UI. Tapping will bring you to a fullscreen preview — without the two buttons at the bottom — where you can zoom in/out to adjust.

Tap the checkmark in the top-right corner to return to the card view. “Set wallpaper” is the final step with the ability to choose whether you want to apply to both surfaces or just one in particular. Like before, you can repeat the process to set independent backgrounds. (That process would benefit from a bit of streamlining.)

This new card UI is particularly nice on the Pixel Fold for showing an inner screen preview. 

Android 15 wallpaper picker
Android 15 wallpaper picker

When interacting with AI wallpapers (h/t @the_husbandalorian on Threads), you’ll notice pencil and share buttons at the bottom. The edit icon is an existing capability to quickly change the prompt, but sharing is new for these generative backgrounds. The capability already exists for Emoji Workshop, and would address a big request from users.

As of Beta 3, you can open the system Share sheet, but the wallpaper file cannot be downloaded or uploaded right now.

Android 15

Android 15 Beta

