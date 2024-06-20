Deals: 512GB OnePlus 12 from $750, Google Pixel 7 Pro $564 off, Android game controller, Smart TVs, and more

Today’s best deals are now ready to go, headlined by up to $250 in savings on the 2024 512GB OnePlus 12 handset with as much as $400 in instant credit via eligible trade-ins. We are also tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the unlocked 256GB Google Pixel 7 Pro down at $435 in brand new condition – that’s $564 off the $999 list price. Those offers join a $200 price drop and the best list ever on the Razer Edge Kishi V2 Pro Android Gaming Tablet, new all-time lows on TCL’s 2024 Google smart TVs from $278, and more. Everything is waiting for you down below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Latest 512GB OnePlus 12 starts from $750

Alongside ongoing offers on the OnePlus Watch 2, the brand is now offering some solid promotional pricing on its 512GB configuration of the OnePlus 12 at $799.99 shipped. That’s a $100 discount from the usual $900 price tag and the same price as the 256GB variant. Today’s deal matches the launch pricing we tracked earlier this year and is also the same price you’ll find at Amazon. However, going straight to OnePlus for the deal can also yield some additional savings. From now through June 30, most accounts can also claim an additional $50 coupon – hit the “Check out all offers” button on the listing page – to knock the effective price to $750. And this is on top of the up to $400 in instant credit with eligible trade-ins you can receive when turning in an existing device. Just keep in mind, Amazon still has the regularly $800 256GB model for a total of $699.99 shipped, matching the best cash discount we have tracked at $100 off.

Unlocked 256GB Google Pixel 7 Pro hits Amazon low at up to $564 off

We have seen some big-time deals from Woot on the Google Pixel 7 handsets, but Amazon is taking over today by offering the mid-tier unlocked 256GB Pixel 7 Pro down at $435 shipped for a limited time. This is a regularly $999 handset seeing a gigantic 56% price drop. Now $564 off the price you’ll pay at Google, this is a new Amazon all-time low that is now undercutting the offer we are tracking from Woot at $440. And just for comparison’s sake, it is also well below the regularly $999 Pixel 8 Pro that is selling for $749 shipped as part of the ongoing Google Summer Sale event.

Well, it certainly isn’t the latest and greatest from Google, but it is also still a more than capable handset that’s selling for $315 under the best price we have tracked on the 8 Pro. Taking it a step further, it is also now $64 under the price of the new Pixel 8a entry-level device (although that one is still shipping with a FREE $50 Amazon gift card).

Razer Edge Kishi V2 Pro Android Gaming Tablet hits new $200 low (Reg. $400)

While the Amazon deal below is still live, Newegg is offering Newegg+ members (FREE to join) the Razer Edge Wi-Fi Gaming Tablet at the $199.99 shipped all-time low using code NPLDTA793 at checkout. Details in original post below.

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the Razer Edge Wi-Fi Gaming Tablet at $249.99 shipped. This model debuted late last year at $400 and is now seeing a sizable 38% price drop. This $150 in savings is the best we have tracked yet on Amazon, coming in at $50 under our previous mention to deliver a new all-time low there. Razer’s Edge Wi-Fi Gaming Tablet features a 6.8-inch FHD Plus (2,400 x 1,080) OLED screen to provide an on-the-go solution for Android, PC, Xbox, and other cloud gaming services that doesn’t require your handset like the brand’s more affordable Kishi mobile phone controllers. Get even more details right here.

Score a 2024 98-inch TCL 120Hz AirPlay 2 Google Smart TV at the $1,978 low ($1,022 off)

Update: The 98-incher has now dropped even lower to a new $1,978.35 shipped all-time low, alongside some of the smaller models down below.

We are now tracking some new all-time low pricing on the 2024 TCL Q65 QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV lineup. While you will certainly find more affordable and modestly-sized options below, let’s go big to start with. Both Amazon and Best Buy are now offering the massive 98-inch model that just debuted early last month at $1,999.99 $1,978.35 shipped. This is a regularly $3,000 smart TV seeing a solid $1,000 price drop. This is the second-time we have seen it fall in price, marking a new all-time low in the process. Not everyone has space for a display this large, but if you do, this is one of the best values we have tracked on a 2024 model that delivers 120Hz refresh rates at a size that will make all of your friends and family as incredibly jealous. Head below for more.

TCL Q5 QLED 4K Google Smart TV deals:

New OnePlus Buds 3 with ANC return to $80 all-time low

The new OnePlus Buds 3 landed earlier this year, receiving mostly universal praise along the way and we are now tracking another chance to save. Over on the official OnePlus site, you can now land a set in Metallic Grey or Splendid Blue down at $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is matching the only straight-up cash discount we have tracked on Amazon since release. There were some limited bundle offers with more expensive tech and the like, plus you can still grab an entirely FREE set if you purchase a discounted OnePlus Watch 2 down at $270, but today’s offer is otherwise on par with the lowest we have tracked. As detailed in our launch coverage, the OnePlus Buds 3 released earlier this year as a mid-range option with some pro-grade features in tow.

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

The $400 Moza R3 for Xbox is finally available! But should you buy it? [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?

The white 2024 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless should be perfect now, right? [Video]

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]

Review: Insta360 X4 ushers in the 8K era with a bigger battery and easy-to-use mobile editing [Video]

Review: Is the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race sim bundle an all-in-one gimmick? [Video]