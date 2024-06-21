Pixel VPN by Google responsible for apps and websites not working 

If you’re having issues with some — but not all — websites and apps failing to load on your Pixel, VPN by Google might be the issue.

Over the past day, some users could not get certain big websites to load when VPN by Google (on the Pixel 7-8a) or the soon-to-be-deprecated VPN by Google One was enabled. In the latter case, the issue applied to all form factors (Android, iOS, Mac, and PC).

However, other services continue to work. For example, I couldn’t get the Amazon app or website to finish loading (including Prime Video), but Wikipedia and Google worked normally.

Turning off the integrated VPN by Google would immediately load all failed pages.

VPN by Google One vs. Pixel-exclusive VPN by Google

This does not appear to be a widespread problem as other devices connected to the Google VPNs worked normally in my testing.

If you’re having this issue, just disable the VPN. You could also exclude critical apps that you need to work. After turning off the VPN this morning and reestablishing the connection, everything started working again, but some people still appear to be having issues.

Meanwhile, VPN by Google One still works a day after the June 20 deprecation date.

Update: VPN by Google One shuts down