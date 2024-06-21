Google to show your movie/TV reviews and Search notes in a public ‘profile’ next week

Google will start rolling out public, searchable “profiles” in Search that will show your movie and TV reviews as well as notes in Search starting on June 24.

Globally, Google will be making user “profiles” available to gather together any reviews or Search notes attached to your account. At profile.google.com, Google briefly explains:

Your notes and media reviews for movies, books, video games, and albums will appear here

As TechCrunch reports, Google started informing some users of this change as far back as May, with profile pages set to go live on June 24. A pop-up confirms that other users will be able to see your profile if they see your name appear in public-facing reviews or Search notes. Google started experimenting with notes in Search last November.

You can opt to make this private if you wish, but the needed controls seem to only appear for some users. TechCrunch captured screenshots of the new settings including the “Profile privacy” toggle that hides your profile from public access. This doesn’t hide the reviews themselves, though.

In a statement, Google explained:

Profiles make it easier for people to see and manage their reviews of things like movies and TV shows in one place and make reviews more helpful for others. These reviews were already public, and we provide people with control to make their profile private or delete it altogether, along with options to privately edit or delete their reviews

This doesn’t seem to include Google Maps reviews, though.

Google first started testing profiles for reviews in the US and India last year, but it’s only now going to be available to all users.

You can also add social links to the profile page, as shown by Gagan Ghotra, who first noted this change back in May and documented it in a thread on Twitter/X.

