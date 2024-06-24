Deals: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 up to $250 off, LG OLED TVs $700 off, Google Home magnetic smart cam $60, more

Today’s price drops are now at the ready with up to $250 in savings on the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 models – the most compact of the bunch is now starting at $720 with 256GB of storage. The latest unlocked OnePlus Nord N30 with Snapdragon internals is now $100 off and joining new Amazon all-time lows on LG’s 2024 OLED smart TVs at up to $700 off, the latest 2024 Sony Bluetooth speakers, and even more. Head below for a closer look at everything in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 256GB now starts from $720 (Reg. $920)

While we did recently see the entry-level 128GB model down at $599 on Amazon, today is ushering in some notable $200 price drops on the elevated 256GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 starting from $719.99 shipped. This deal is available at Amazon and Best Buy where you’ll find additional $200 to $250 price drops on other models in the S9 family awaiting down below as part of its now live Member Deals Days event. The 256GB S9 featured up top here carries a regular price at $920 and is now seeing a straight up, no strings attached $200 price drop. This is on par with the lowest we have tracked this year at Amazon and the lowest we can find. It is currently listed at $800 directly from Samsung.

As mentioned above, the Member Deals Days event at Best Buy is now live where Plus and Total members can land up to $250 off the larger models in the lineup as well as the entry-level variant (all of these deals undercut the Samsung direct offers):

OnePlus Nord N30 with 120Hz display and Snapdragon internals now $100 off

Woot is stepping in today with another one of its deep price drops on tech to undercut just about everyone else on the internet with the OnePlus Nord N30 5G unlocked Android smartphone down at $199.99 shipped. This model debuted last summer as an ultra-affordable option that remains in the current OnePlus lineup. It is also now seeing a straight-up $100 price drop that undercuts our previous mention, the Amazon deal price – it has ever dropped below $230 there, and the current sale price directly from OnePlus by $50. More details below.

As we alluded to above, the OnePlus Nord N30 lands as the most affordable of the current offerings from the brand coming in at $300 under the regular list on the OnePlus 12R today. While we are tracking ongoing Father’s Day deals on the rest of the OnePlus gear below, if you’re looking to keep that cash in your pocket and still land a more than capable Android handset, it’s hard to go wrong with the OnePlus Nord N30 at $200.

Sony’s new 2024 ULT Field 1 Wireless portable speakers might be this summer’s best

What we dubbed “the summer’s best new speaker” has now dropped back down to its best price on Amazon. Sony’s latest collection of speakers and headphones debuted back in April and, what is at least for me, the nicest of the lot is now on sale. Amazon is offering the Sony ULT Field 1 Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Compact Speaker down at $98 shipped in all four colorways. Regularly $129, this is only the second time we have seen them on sale with today’s offer marking a return to the Amazon all-time low. Amazon is also slightly undercutting the current Best Buy sale price at $100 as well.

LG’s new 2024 evo C4 120Hz OLED smart TVs up to $700 off

LG’s C series OLED displays have been among the the most popular in the category around here for the last year or more. Its new 2024 edition C4 evo models landed earlier this year with the brand’s latest OLED tech alongside the almost “invisible” bezels to grace your home theater and game room with a brand new display. While today isn’t the first time we have tracked price drops on them, just about every size in the new 2024 LG Class OLED evo C4 Series lineup has now dropped, or returned, to the best Amazon price we have tracked yet.

TP-Link’s Google Home magnetic wireless smart cam with FREE AI motion detection hits $60 low

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the TP-Link Tapo Smart MagCam (C425) at $59.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This wireless smart camera hit Amazon for the first time in late 2023 at $120 before more typically fetching a $90 price tag through 2024. Today’s offer knocked that price down even further with a straight markdown to $80 and an additional $20 in savings via the coupon code. This is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since release. Get even more details right here.

Screenshot

Score 6 months of Google One 100GB for FREE

My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total Members can now score 100GB Google One storage for 6 months FREE of charge (new subscribers only).

Samsung’s AI-equipped unlocked 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 5 now $270 off

While we did recently spot a notable price drop on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Android smartphone, it has since jumped back up to the regular $1,120 regular price on the 512GB model. But now, once again, Amazon is offering the elevated storage model down at $849.99 shipped in all four colorways it offers. Joining an ongoing deal on its larger Fold 5 counterpart, the retro-modern Galaxy Z Flip 5 has returned to its 2024 all-time low at $270 off the going rate in the 512GB configuration – Amazon is actually now offering the 512GB model at the same price as the 256GB. Currently sitting at the full $1,000 and $1,120 directly from Samsung, there is some massive savings right now at Amazon.

