 Skip to main content

OnePlus Nord N30 5G quietly launches for $299 with 108MP camera

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 5 2023 - 1:19 pm PT
1 Comment

Without much fanfare, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G has just gone official as the brand’s latest affordable smartphone, with a $299 price tag and some reasonably impressive specs.

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is available for pre-order now, and for its $299 price, you’re getting a solid package. There’s a 6.72-inch, 1080p+ LCD display that hits 120 Hz. There’s no fingerprint sensor inside of that display, either, with OnePlus opting for a side-mounted solution here.

Under the hood, this phone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chip, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. The phone is also running Android 13 out of the box, but there’s no word on how many updates it will get – past Nord devices only got a single update. There’s also a 5,000 mAh battery with 50 W wired fast charging (there’s no wireless charging, unsurprisingly), and there’s a charging brick in the box.

Making up the camera situation is a 108 MP Samsung sensor partnered with a pair of 2 MP sensors for depth capture and a macro lens. Zoom maxes out at 6x. There’s also a 16-MP camera on the front.

Rounding things out, you’ll find a 3.5 mm headphone jack and microSD card support but no NFC.

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is available for pre-order today, with estimated delivery as soon as June 12. You can score a free pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 2 with your order and bundle a case for 50% off or OnePlus Buds Z2 for 20% off. The phone is solely available in “Chromatic Gray,” though the company’s website showcases a vibrant green identical to the Nord CE 3 Lite that’s sold internationally.

More on OnePlus:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

OnePlus

OnePlus

Known for its tagline "Never Settle," OnePlus ma…
OnePlus Nord N30 5G

OnePlus Nord N30 5G

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.