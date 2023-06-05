OnePlus Nord N30 5G quietly launches for $299 with 108MP camera

Without much fanfare, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G has just gone official as the brand’s latest affordable smartphone, with a $299 price tag and some reasonably impressive specs.

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is available for pre-order now, and for its $299 price, you’re getting a solid package. There’s a 6.72-inch, 1080p+ LCD display that hits 120 Hz. There’s no fingerprint sensor inside of that display, either, with OnePlus opting for a side-mounted solution here.

Under the hood, this phone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chip, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. The phone is also running Android 13 out of the box, but there’s no word on how many updates it will get – past Nord devices only got a single update. There’s also a 5,000 mAh battery with 50 W wired fast charging (there’s no wireless charging, unsurprisingly), and there’s a charging brick in the box.

Making up the camera situation is a 108 MP Samsung sensor partnered with a pair of 2 MP sensors for depth capture and a macro lens. Zoom maxes out at 6x. There’s also a 16-MP camera on the front.

Rounding things out, you’ll find a 3.5 mm headphone jack and microSD card support but no NFC.

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is available for pre-order today, with estimated delivery as soon as June 12. You can score a free pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 2 with your order and bundle a case for 50% off or OnePlus Buds Z2 for 20% off. The phone is solely available in “Chromatic Gray,” though the company’s website showcases a vibrant green identical to the Nord CE 3 Lite that’s sold internationally.

