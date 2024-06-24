Gemini side panel officially rolling out to Gmail, Google Docs, & more Workspace apps

 Skip to main content

As announced at I/O 2024 last month, the Gemini side panel is now rolling out to paid Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides customers, including Google One AI Premium.

Previously known as Duet AI, the side panel powered by Gemini 1.5 Pro lets you:

  • Docs: Gemini in Docs side panel can help you write and refine your content, summarize information, help you brainstorm, create content based off of other files, and more.
  • Slides: Gemini in Slides side panel can help you generate new slides, generate custom images, summarize presentations and more. 
  • Sheets: Gemini in Sheets side panel can help you track and organize data. In the side panel, you can quickly create tables, generate formulas and ask how to accomplish certain tasks in Sheets.
  • Drive: Gemini in Drive side panel can summarize one or multiple documents, get quick facts about a project, or deep dive on a topic without needing to find and click through numerous documents.
  • Gmail: Summarize an email thread, Suggest responses to an email thread, Get help drafting an email, and Ask questions and find specific information from emails within your inbox or from your Google Drive files
Available on the web, click the “Ask Gemini” sparkle next to your profile avatar in the top-right corner to launch the assistive experience without having to switch tabs. Google lists suggested queries upon launch and “automatically summarizes the content you’re working on.”

It joins other inline AI features like Help me write, visualize, and organize that have already launched.

Back in May, Google rolled out it to the Workspace Labs and Gemini for Workspace Alpha program. As of today, the side panel is entering general availability and will be fully rolled out over the coming weeks for:

  • Google One AI Premium
  • Gemini Business and Enterprise add-on
  • Gemini Education and Education Premium add-on
