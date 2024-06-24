Gmail rolling out Gemini-powered Summarize to Android, iOS

In addition to the Gemini side panel on the web, Gmail for Android and iOS is now rolling out a Summarize capability to paid customers.

To date, the primary AI feature in mobile Gmail has been Help me write. Gmail is now gaining a Gemini-powered “Summarize this email” button that appears underneath the subject line.

It only appears in email threads that have “more than 2 responses,” with a Gemini sheet sliding up from the bottom of your screen. You can rate the response with a thumbs up/down.

This is rolling out starting today and will be fully available in the coming weeks. Next month, Google will launch Gmail Q&A and Contextual Smart Reply.

Meanwhile, the Gemini side panel, which is powered by 1.5 Pro, in web Gmail lets you:

Summarize an email thread

Suggest responses to an email thread

Get help drafting an email

Ask questions and find specific information from emails within your inbox or from your Google Drive files

Upon tapping the Gemini sparkle icon in the top-right corner, Gmail will suggest “proactive prompts.” This is rolling out starting today and will be fully available over the coming weeks

Both features are available for:

Gemini Business and Enterprise add-on

Gemini Education and Education Premium add-on

Google One AI Premium