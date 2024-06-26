Deals: Galaxy Tab S9+ $200 off, Bose QuietComfort ANC earbuds $179 low, Android Auto Car Adapter, and more

Screenshot

Wednesday is here and so is your roundup of today’s best deals. First up, we have $200 price drops on Samsung’s mid-sized 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S9+ in graphite followed by a new Amazon all-time low on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds III at $100 off the going rate. Then we move over to one of the better prices we have tracked on the Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter, ongoing Google Pixel 7 Pro offers, and more. Everything is waiting down below the fold.

Samsung’s mid-sized 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S9+ in graphite is back to the $800 low ($200 off)

While Samsung is now offering a straight-up $50 off its upcoming new Galaxy gear with no strings attached just for dropping down your name and email, deals on the latest S9 Tabs are continuing today with the plus model. Amazon is now offering up the mid-sized Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ tablets with the 12.4-inch Plus 256GB model down at $799.99 shipped. Regularly $1,000 and currently fetching $900 directly from Samsung, this is a solid $200 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Outside of some YMMV deals, trade-ins, and student promos, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the sought-after Graphite model via Amazon and the second-best price on the beige variant – we have seen that model down as low as $749 on Amazon previously. Over at 9to5Google, you’ll find a breakdown of what’s new with the S9+ model and we’ll dive into some highlights down below.

Bose’s wonderful QuietComfort II noise-cancelling earbuds just hit the $179 Amazon low ($100 off)

While the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II may have been superseded in many ways by the newer Bose QuietComfort Ultra set, they still remain one of the best ANC earbuds out there, and are now a whole lot less pricey. Regularly carrying a $279 price tag, you can score a pair on Amazon for $179 shipped right now. That includes both the Triple Black and Soapstone colorways, both $100 off, and both now sitting at Amazon all-time lows. We have seen some fleeting offers for less with limited color options, and some refurb deals – they are currently $199 in the Bose refurb store using code SUMMER20, but today’s offer is $10 under our previous mention to deliver one of the best-prices ever.

Now landing at $120 under the Ultra set and $70 below Apple AirPods Pro 2 (although they are on sale for $200 right now), the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a compelling pickup right now.

Motorola’s MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter back to one of its best prices at $50

Over at the official Amazon storefront today, we are tracking one of the better prices we have seen on the Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter at $49.99 shipped. This one carries a regular price at $90 directly from Motorola and is now at the best price we can find. While it has more recently been sitting in the $70 range, today’s deal is $5 under our previous mention and lands within a few bucks of the best prices we have tracked there – we have only seen it go for less once. Designed to upgrade your in-car entertainment system with wireless Android Auto action, it has become a favorite around here and now you can land it at one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Hit up our hands-on review for a detailed look at the user experience.

Google’s unlocked 512GB Pixel 7 Pro just hit a new $515 Amazon all-time low

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro at $515 shipped. While open-box units are still starting at $400 via Woot with the 512GB variant at $470, the Amazon listing featured here today is a brand new unit with a full warranty and the proper packaging. We previously saw the 256GB model at Amazon drop to $435, but today we are looking at a new all-time low on the half TB model of Google’s previous-generation flagship handset that is still a more than capable daily driver if you ask me. This model carries a regular $1,099 price tag at Google and has been most recently bouncing between $580 and $700+ at Amazon. It also comes in drastically lower than the regular $1,179 on the comparable Pixel 8 Pro.

The current open-box listings across the Pixel 7 Pro lineup breakdown as follows: $399.99 for the 128GB model, $439.99 for the 256GB, and $469.99 for 512GB. Most certainly notable pricing here, but at $584 off in brand new condition straight from Amazon, today’s featured deal is hard to deny as well.

TCL’s originally $2,500 mini-LED 85-inch Google Smart TV now $1,400

There’s nothing quite like a brand new current-generation smart TV, but there is some serious value if you scoop up last year’s model while it’s on sale. The 2023 model TCL 85-inch QM8 QLED 4K Smart mini-LED Google TV is a perfect example of this – it released last May (just over a year ago) at $2,500, regularly fetches $1,700 these days, and is now down at $1,399.99 shipped via Best Buy. That’s $1,100 under the price you would have paid for this TV last year, $300 below the current going rate, and matching the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon – it has only been that low twice all time there too. Another notable comparison here is the $2,998 you’d pay for the 2024 QM85 model right now.

If, however, you must have the new TCL 2024 models, here are some notable deals on its less premium Q6 models worth a taking look at:

Score 6 months of Google One 100GB for FREE

My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total Members can now score 100GB Google One storage for 6 months FREE of charge (new subscribers only).

