The Galaxy Buds 3 look just like AirPods

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Jun 27 2024 - 9:16 am PT
Samsung is only a short amount of time away from unveiling a slew of new phones, wearables, and earbuds. One of the earbuds – the Galaxy Buds 3 – take on a very familiar design that many might mistake for Apple AirPods.

Samsung has introduced several iterations of the Galaxy Buds over the past few years. Each of those designs has brought something a little bit different to users, both in design and functionality. The previous generation took on a simple bud design that was comfortable and performed well. This year, things are changing more than a bit.

Through a leaked set of photos posted by Evan Blass on Twitter/X, the Galaxy Buds 3 design is now public. At first glance, one would be forgiven for not thinking this was a Samsung-designed product. In fact, the Galaxy Buds 3 look a lot like Apple Airpod clones.

The buds take on a stemmed design with absolutely no silicone ear tips to be seen. In fact, the inner portion of the bud carries a similar grilled speaker insert and several microphones along the top side of the chassis. The stem itself is boxy rather than round and terminates in two metallic plates with Samsung’s new color palette hues – blue and orange. Along the stem lies a black line. Comparing it to previous images, it’s possible it could be an LED strip or capacitive sensor on both models.

The most surprising part of the leak is the lack of silicone tips on the Galaxy Buds 3, which brings up the question of comfort over extended listening sessions. The leak contains images of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, as well, and those pictures showcase a silicone tip product, though they still look like copied homework.

The Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro are set to be unveiled in Paris on July 10. Prior to that event, Samsung is running a pretty enticing deal that gives users a $50 credit and a chance to win $5,000 when they simply reserve a free spot with their name and email. The $50 can go a long way for accessories and cases. Samsung is also planning on offering boosted trade-ins.

