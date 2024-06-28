Friday’s deals: Galaxy Tab S9 from $650, Galaxy S24 Ultra $240 off, Sony OLED Google smart TVs $600 off, and more

Your Friday edition of the best price drops on Android, Samsung, and Google gear, as well as accessories for it all, is now live. We have up to $200 off Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 as well as up to $240 in savings on Samsung’s exclusive Galaxy S24 Ultra colors. Those deals join a return of all-time low pricing on the 2024 Sony ULT WEAR Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones and the brands’s latest BRAVIA 8 OLED Google TVs with exclusive PS5 features at up to $600 off alongside ongoing offers on Google Pixel 7 Pro, early Prime Day discounts, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 also now up to $200 off: 128GB $650 or 512GB down at $720

While the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 is looking now, that also means prices are continuing to drop on the still more than capable S9 models. The $200 discounts we spotted on the mid-sized plus models are still alive and well, but you can also now land the base model Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 with some serious deals. There are price drops available across the various configurations, but one that caught our eye was the graphite model 128GB at $649.99 shipped. Regularly $800 and currently fetching $700 directly from Samsung, this is a solid $150 price drop and a return to the Amazon all-time low on the darker colorway. While we have seen the beige go for less, if you’re into the graphite treatment, this is a solid price drop. Head below for more deals and details.

Samsung’s exclusive Galaxy S24 Ultra colors are now up to $240 off

While we have seen some deep deals on the base colors of the latest Galaxy S24 Ultra handset, Samsung is now offering its online exclusive color options at up to $240 off. While the deep Amazon deals on the base colors have been replaced with gift card offers at Amazon – you can score a $250 Amazon gift card to use on Prime Day but the prices aren’t nearly as notable as they were last month, deals on the Titanium blue, green, and orange models haven’t been quite as generous. You can now score the 512GB model at $1,299.99 shipped down from the regular $1,420, or the 1TB variant at $1,419.99 shipped down from the usual $1,660. This is essentially a double the storage offer direct from Samsung on unlocked flagship handsets, and at the lowest prices we can find.

Sony’s brand new ULT WEAR Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones with Alexa back at $178 all-time low

Joining ongoing deals on its latest ULT Field 1 wireless speakers, all-time low pricing has returned on the brand new Sony ULT WEAR Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones at $178 shipped. While they might not be the beloved XM4 or XM5 sets from Sony that easily rival the best from Bose, Apple, and others, the regularly $199 set debuted a few months back and has now returned to all-time low pricing for the first time, not to mention being a whole lot less pricey (like $100 or $200 less).

Sony’s 2024 AirPlay 2 BRAVIA 8 OLED Google TVs now up to $600 off with exclusive PS5 features

There’s no denying the value Hisense and TCL deliver to the smart TV market, or the fervent affinity to LG’s OLED lineup, all of which are on sale right now, but Sony’s PS5-ready smart TVs are worth a look too at up to $600 off. We are now tracking some new all-time lows on its 2024 lineup of BRAVIA 8 OLED models starting with the 55-inch Smart Google TV model, complete with the exclusive PS5 features, at $1,748 shipped. Clearly a premium solution, much like the LG variants, this is a regularly $2,000 OLED display seeing a solid $252 price drop to land at a new Amazon all-time low.

Today only: TP-Link’s dual outdoor smart plug brings Matter support to the patio at just $18 (Reg. $30)

It’s back folks. Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the TP-Link Tapo Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug with Matter at $17.99. Shipping is free for My Best Buy members (free to join here) or opt for free in-store pickup. Very similar models started to launch earlier this year (and currently go for $22 on sale at Amazon) from the brand to deliver an outdoor smart plug solution to folks ahead of summer with the multi smart home platform Matter support. Best Buy is now delivering 40% in savings to match the all-time low and our previous mention on what is essentially a nearly identical dual Matter outdoor plug. It is also one of the most affordable from a brand we feature around here on a regular basis.

Google 512GB Pixel 7 Pro just dropped even lower to a new $500 Amazon all-time low

Update: Amazon has now dropped the price on the 512GB unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro even lower to a new $500 shipped all-time low. Details below in original post.

Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro at $515 shipped. While open-box units are still starting at $400 via Woot with the 512GB variant at $470, the Amazon listing featured here today is a brand new unit with a full warranty and the proper packaging. We previously saw the 256GB model at Amazon drop to $435, but today we are looking at a new all-time low on the half TB model of Google’s previous-generation flagship handset that is still a more than capable daily driver if you ask me. This model carries a regular $1,099 price tag at Google and has been most recently bouncing between $580 and $700+ at Amazon. It also comes in drastically lower than the regular $1,179 on the comparable Pixel 8 Pro.

TCL’s originally $2,500 mini-LED 85-inch Google Smart TV now $1,400

There’s nothing quite like a brand new current-generation smart TV, but there is some serious value if you scoop up last year’s model while it’s on sale. The 2023 model TCL 85-inch QM8 QLED 4K Smart mini-LED Google TV is a perfect example of this – it released last May (just over a year ago) at $2,500, regularly fetches $1,700 these days, and is now down at $1,399.99 shipped via Best Buy. That’s $1,100 under the price you would have paid for this TV last year, $300 below the current going rate, and matching the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon – it has only been that low twice all time there too. Another notable comparison here is the $2,998 you’d pay for the 2024 QM85 model right now.

If, however, you must have the new TCL 2024 models, here are some notable deals on its less premium Q6 models worth a taking look at:

Score 6 months of Google One 100GB for FREE

My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total Members can now score 100GB Google One storage for 6 months FREE of charge (new subscribers only).

