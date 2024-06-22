Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra looks exactly the same in leaked renders [Gallery]

Ahead of its likely debut next month, new leaked renders offer a first look at Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra which, apparently, will be practically identical to the prior version.

Samsung has been offering a super-sized tablet for the past few years, and it seems that will be returning this year even though rumors have been minimal thus far.

Android Headlines published CAD-based renders of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra this weekend, showing the big-screen tablet with a nearly identical design to the Tab S9 Ultra that launched last year. It has two cameras, the area designated for the S Pen, and a notch on the display.

The tablet’s dimensions apparently come in at 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.45mm, virtually the same as the Tab S9 Ultra, but a hair thinner by 0.05mm. Samsung’s tablet was already rivaling Apple’s iPad Pro on thickness before, but this brings its just a hair closer to the wildly-thin 5.1mm iPad Pro 13-inch.

As mentioned, the rumor mill hasn’t had much to say about Samsung’s upcoming Tab S10 series beyond rumblings of a MediaTek processor in certain models. More than likely, the series as a whole will largely be a spec bump over the Tab S9, but it’s entirely possible Samsung could have some surprises in tow.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series is potentially coming at Samsung’s Unpacked event which will also launch the Fold and Flip 6, Watch 7, and Galaxy Ring. The event is scheduled for July 10.

