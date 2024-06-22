 Skip to main content

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra looks exactly the same in leaked renders [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 22 2024 - 12:04 pm PT
1 Comment

Ahead of its likely debut next month, new leaked renders offer a first look at Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra which, apparently, will be practically identical to the prior version.

Samsung has been offering a super-sized tablet for the past few years, and it seems that will be returning this year even though rumors have been minimal thus far.

Android Headlines published CAD-based renders of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra this weekend, showing the big-screen tablet with a nearly identical design to the Tab S9 Ultra that launched last year. It has two cameras, the area designated for the S Pen, and a notch on the display.

The tablet’s dimensions apparently come in at 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.45mm, virtually the same as the Tab S9 Ultra, but a hair thinner by 0.05mm. Samsung’s tablet was already rivaling Apple’s iPad Pro on thickness before, but this brings its just a hair closer to the wildly-thin 5.1mm iPad Pro 13-inch.

As mentioned, the rumor mill hasn’t had much to say about Samsung’s upcoming Tab S10 series beyond rumblings of a MediaTek processor in certain models. More than likely, the series as a whole will largely be a spec bump over the Tab S9, but it’s entirely possible Samsung could have some surprises in tow.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series is potentially coming at Samsung’s Unpacked event which will also launch the Fold and Flip 6, Watch 7, and Galaxy Ring. The event is scheduled for July 10.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing