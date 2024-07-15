Google Fi rolls out new ‘line separation in case of domestic abuse’ process

After rolling out Number Lock last week to follow the latest FCC rules around SIM swapping, Google Fi is now complying with the regulatory agency’s Safe Connections Act (PDF).

Google Fi is committed to supporting survivors of domestic abuse and helping them maintain critical access to reliable, safe, and affordable connectivity.

As part of this, group members can already leave a Google Fi group plan “at any time without needing to contact support” through the app or website. Similarly, you can “remove a group member for your plan at any time without needing to contact support.”

Per FCC guidelines, Google Fi now offers a process to let a group member leaving a plan transfer other accounts — like those of “individuals in [their] care” — from that previous group to a new one. (Previously, this could only be done by the group owner.) This involves filling out a form and providing some documentation that has been specified by the FCC.

Google Fi will also “walk you through this step-by-step and answer any questions you may have” when reaching out through that form.

You can find that form and more information in this new “Manage line separation in case of domestic abuse” support article.