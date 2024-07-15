Get an incredible $400 off the Roborock S8 Max Ultra vacuum for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner and that means deals on smart home tech is coming. Roborock is celebrating Prime Day with substantial discounts on the S8 Max Ultra vacuum and more.

Keeping your home clean can feel like a never-ending battle. Between dust bunnies, pet hair, and everyday messes, maintaining a tidy space can be a real chore. But what if there was a robotic hero ready to take on the dirt and grime? Enter Roborock, a leader in robot vacuum technology, offering a range of options to suit your cleaning needs and budget.

Roborock S8 Max Ultra & S8 Pro Ultra: Biggest ever discounts!

Currently, the flagship Roborock S8 series includes two models. In addition to the S8 Max Ultra, the lineup includes the S8 Pro Ultra. Both models are designed to take care of your daily cleaning so you can focus on something else.

DuoRoller Brush technology that prevents hair tangles and 2.5L dust collection capacity combine with smart mapping and home routing to ensure that the Roborock S8 series can avoid obstacles while the VibraRise Mopping System ensures spotless floors – free from spills and sticky mess.

With 8,000Pa on the S8 Max Ultra and 6,000Pa suction on the S8 Pro Ultra, respectively, the Roborock S8 series leaves no dust behind. From rugs to hard floors, the Roborock S8 Max Ultra and Pro Ultra can clean intelligently with corner-to-edge cleaning. If you have hard floors, the S8 Max Ultra even offers hot water washing, so your floors are spotless. The all-in-one RockDock Ultra refills the mopping system tank, detergent, and empties the dust tray with no interaction required.

For Prime Day, the Roborock S8 Max Ultra is now priced at $1,199.99 down from $1,599.99 and saving $400 until July 21.

The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is also dropping to $949.99 down from $1,599.99 saving $650 until July 21.

Major discounts on more Roborock vacuums – up to 57% off

Roborock isn’t stopping there. Prime Day deals are also available on lots of other exceptional smart home vacuums. These include the Roborock Qrevo series, which consists of the Qrevo S and Qrevo Pro.

The Qrevo S comes with 7,000PA suction, a self-emptying system, 200RPM dual mopping system and vacuum functions plus Roborock’s patented obstacle detection for expert home cleaning in all areas of your home. The Roborock Qrevo S is now $200 off at $599.99 for Prime Day until July 21.

Roborock’s Q-series automated vacuums are also receiving Prime Day discounts. The Q5 Max+’s 5,500PA suction power cleaning is now just $349.99, down from $599.99. This deal also runs from July 15 to July 21.

Roborock Prime Day – Here are all the deals

Roborock has the cleaning credentials to help your home stay clean and clutter-free all year round. To help you stay on top of household chores, here is every deal that Roborock is running for Prime Day 2024: