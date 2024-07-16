Aqara’s Prime Day deals mean you can outfit your smart home for less

Aqara has made a name for itself in developing smart home tech that takes “smart” a step further. This Amazon Prime Day, Aqara is offering deals on its best products, like the Presence Sensor FP2, Video Doorbell G4, and Smart Lock U50.

Aqara’s lineup supports a wide variety of smart home ecosystems. Large ones like Google Home, Apple HomeKit, and Amazon Alexa are all compatible with the company’s sensors and cameras. Some devices even have planned Matter support, which means even more ecosystems will be able to use the trusted brand’s devices.

Aqara Presence Sensor FP2

Aqara’s Presence Sensor FP2 model is one of the coolest sensors on the market. Rather than simply offering motion detection, the FP2 sensor is able to track constant movement. This opens plenty of possibilities, including setting scenes that only operate when everyone is awake, or when everyone has left the house.

The FP2 sensor does this through high-precision radar signals that detect incredibly slight movements. It can be placed on the wall or ceiling to give the most coverage inside a room, offering more versatility than other sensors.

During Prime Day, the Aqara Presence Sensor FP2 is down to $57.99 from $82.99.

Video Doorbell G4

Aqara’s Video Doorbell G4 is another great tool to equip outside your home. Much like the FP2, the video doorbell is able to detect motion near your front door. Unlike the presence sensor, however, that detection is accompanied by 1080p video, meaning you can easily see what’s going on outside.

When people want to ring your doorbell, you’ll see both a notification and hear a chime from the included indoor repeater. That notification might also include the person’s name if it’s a recognized face.

The best part about Aqara’s G4 video doorbell is that the battery pack can last for 4 months if needed. Otherwise, it can be wired in for unlimited power.

The G4 Video Doorbell from Aqara will be lowered to $89.99 from $119.99 during Prime Day.

Smart Lock U50

No door is complete without a lock, and the Aqara Smart Lock U50 is a great option to pair with Google Home and your video doorbell. The front of the device houses a keypad that can be used to securely enter a digital code. Another option would be to use mobile apps and voice assistants like Google Home/Google Assistant or Aqara’s NFC key fobs. The U50 even works with Apple’s home keys, which comes in handy if one of your family is an iOS user.

The Smart Lock U50 seamlessly integrates with the Video Doorbell G4, which means you can lock/unlock your door after checking who’s there. Again, the smart lock is compatible with major smart home ecosystems, including Google Home.

The Smart Lock is down to $99 during Prime Day.

Camera Hub G3

If you’re in need of an AI-powered indoor camera that can also act as a Zigbee 3.0 hub, you’re in luck. The Aqara Camera Hub G3 is able to record and store 2K video that it captures. Place it in the middle of a room, and the camera can rotate a full 360-degrees, capturing everything around it.

Just like Aqara’s video doorbell, the G3 can recognize faces and even animals, allowing you to keep tabs on who’s inside your home. That detection can also be used for home automation, similar to the FP2 sensor.

Down from $109.99, the Camera Hub G3 is priced at $79.99 during Amazon Prime Day.

If you’re looking to secure your home with smart locks, sensors, and video doorbells, Prime Day is the time. Aqara’s lineup is one of the more capable in the smart home world, and getting a decent discount on a home upgrade doesn’t hurt.