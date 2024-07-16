OnePlus Pad 2 goes official powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, $549 price

The OnePlus Pad 2 has officially launched alongside a number of other Nord-series devices at the OnePlus Summer Launch event in Milan, Italy.

As the star of this launch show, the OnePlus Pad 2 looks to be the most impressive of the newly announced products. It sports a slim 6.49mm metal unibody design, weighs just 584g, but is only available in one “Nimbus Gray” colorway.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is powered by the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform, with the SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It also features a 12.1-inch 3K LCD display at 3,000 x 2,120 pixels and 303PPI.

The display can dynamically switch between 30, 48, 60, 90, 120, and 144Hz depending on screen context. It also has a maximum peak brightness of 900 nits. Six stereo speakers provide an immersive multimedia experience for all types of content.

The Pad 2 also boasts a large 9,510mAh battery that can be topped up at up to 67W using the included SuperVOOC Flash Charge power brick. OnePlus claims that this can offer up to 43 days of standby time and charging from 0-100% takes just 81 minutes with the supported charger.

Accompanying the OnePlus Pad 2 are the Stylo 2 and Smart Keyboard. The OnePlus Stylo 2 features precise pen-tip vibration and pressure sensitivity for a realistic writing experience, while the OnePlus Smart Keyboard offers a large touch-sensitive area and adjustable tilt angles for versatile use.

These are available separately, but work in tandem with other onboard AI-powered functions for a supposed seamless experience within Android 14 and OxygenOS. The OnePlus Stylo 2 supports up to 16,000 levels of pressure sensitivity, which should make it ideal for all kinds of note-taking, writing, and sketching.

The OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Stylo 2, OnePlus Smart Keyboard, and OnePlus Pad 2 Case will be available for sale from August 1, 2024, with pre-orders starting on July 16 in Europe, North America, and India. The Pad 2 is priced at €549/£499/$549.99, the Style 2 at €99/£99, the Smart Keyboard at €149/£99, and the Pad 2 case at €59/$59.

