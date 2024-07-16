OnePlus Watch 2R comes with Wear OS and Snapdragon W5 for $229.99

The OnePlus Watch 2R has now officially launched as a marginally cheaper alternative to the OnePlus Watch 2.

OnePlus’ latest smartwatch is so similar to the Watch 2 that it could even be mistaken for the wearable from early 2024. It has two side buttons for the app drawer and a custom button. The Watch 2R is available in similar Forest Green and Gunmetal Gray colorways.

It has a 1.43-inch OLED display, is 25% lighter than the Watch 2 it also runs on Google’s latest Wear OS 4.0 build. The OnePlus Watch 2R also includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 processor and is paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

A BES 2700 MCU Efficiency chipset is also the exact same as found in its predecessor. This dual-engine architecture optimizes performance and battery efficiency by handling some of the lighter tasks on the Watch 2R. GPS connectivity should be improved with dual-frequency connections for L5 GPS and L1 GPS signals. By using separate antennas for each GPS signal, you should get more accurate location pinpointing.

Other notables include NFC for wireless payments, plus the full suite of Google applications, and Fast Pair for quickly linking with your devices and associated Google Account. OnePlus also states that the Watch 2R ships with an improved OHealth system. This includes enhanced tracking for over 100 sports and modes including badminton, tennis, skiing, and much more.

You can wear this smartwatch almost anywhere given it has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, while swimming should be possible thanks to the 5ATM protection.

With a 500mAh battery, the watch offers up to 100 hours of regular use and supports 7.5W VOOC Fast Charging for quick recharges via the USB-C magnetic charging puck.

The OnePlus Watch 2R will be globally available, with immediate sales starting in Europe on July 16, priced at €279 / £249 / $229.99 at oneplus.com.

