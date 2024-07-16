Report: Samsung’s mysterious Galaxy Z Fold 6 upgrade arrives in October, but only in two countries

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 launched last week to middling reception, but Samsung may have a better version in the pipeline, but the “Ultra” and/or “Slim” model may end up limited only to two countries.

For the past few months, a mysterious second variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has been making the rounds. Exactly what the device is has been up in the air, but we’ve heard everything from an “Ultra” variant to a “Slim.” Both are said to have bigger displays and thinner designs, while some expected an “Ultra” to also offer camera upgrades.

Whatever the device actually is, the big question has been whether or not it would actually be made.

Reports on the matter have gone back and forth, but now we’re getting a new report on the matter. Max Jambor, a reliable source for upcoming Samsung releases, says in a report on Allround-PC that Samsung plans to launch “Q6A” in October – the same time the company is expected to launch Galaxy Tab S10 and an early version of its XR headset – which is in line with previous rumors.

But it won’t be sold everywhere. As hinted at in the past, this new variant is apparently only being planned for launch in South Korea and China.

The reasoning here is still unclear, but we’d wager that a big part of the restricted sales channels is related to the cost of the device, and where Samsung’s competition is. In the US and other international markets, Samsung enjoys having little to no major competition. But, in China, Samsung is feeling the pressure of brands such as Honor, Oppo, and Huawei quickly outpacing the Galaxy Z Fold’s design and capabilities.

Whatever the case, we’ll have to wait a couple more months to see what Samsung is really capable in foldables. In the meantime, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available for pre-order now.

