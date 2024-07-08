Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 ‘Slim’ reportedly has an 8-inch display

According to a new report, Samsung’s “Slim” variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will make its debut with the biggest display on one of the company’s foldables to date.

The Elec reports that Samsung plans to release the Galaxy Z Fold 6 “Slim” later this year – around October, as a previous report mentioned – with a display that measures 8 inches.

Samsung has, to date, shipped every model in its Galaxy Fold series (except for the first) with a display that measures 7.6 inches diagonally. Even the Galaxy Z Fold 6 that’s being released later this week still measures 7.6 inches, despite Samsung widening the phone’s aspect ratio.

According to this report, the inner display would jump up to 8 inches on this “Slim” model, with the external display at 6.5-inches. As the name implies, the device would also be thinner, but it’s not mentioned just how thin it will be. One of the ways Samsung is trimming down the device is by removing S Pen support.

Apparently, Samsung plans to produce less than 500,000 of these “Slim” devices, and is set to limit sales to select countries including China. The US and Korea seem like other obvious candidates, but it’s unclear at the moment, especially as Samsung’s motivation for releasing this variant is thought to be the boom in thinner foldables being sold in China, where Samsung is actively losing marketshare in foldables.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are set to be officially announced on July 10, but it’s unclear when the “Slim” will be revealed.

Reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 – and a few other devices – are open now on Samsung.com, with a $50 credit for reservation as well as potential savings of up to $1,500. Reservations are completely free and hold no obligation to actually buy the device. Signing up also puts you into a sweepstakes for a $5,000 Samsung credit.

More on Galaxy Z Fold 6:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram