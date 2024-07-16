Samsung is rolling out its July 2024 update to these Galaxy devices

While it was once one of the worst at reliably putting out updates, Samsung is now one of the most consistent Android makers when it comes to frequent software updates. Keeping with that, here’s which Galaxy devices have picked up the July 2024 security update from Samsung.
Samsung Galaxy July 2024 update – what’s new?
As is often the case, the July 2024 security update is primarily focused on security patches. There are no new features being distributed to the entirety of the Galaxy lineup, though some devices are still getting the One UI 6.1 update alongside this latest patch.
Samsung has published a breakdown of security fixes, with 33 vulnerabilities fixed on Samsung’s end, as well as 25 fixes in the underlying Android OS.
These Samsung Galaxy devices are getting the July 2024 update
Samsung is currently maintaining dozens of Galaxy smartphones and tablets, most of which are scheduled to receive the July 2024 update.
So far, the following smartphones have started receiving the update in some regions and on certain carrier variants.
- Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Galaxy S23
- Galaxy S23+
- Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S21+
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy A55
Note: Update availability varies by region, carrier, and other factors. Generally, if a device is listed above, the update is rolling out widely on a global scale. We monitor update availability through Samsung’s changelog pages, carrier changelogs, as well as user reports.
Beyond smartphones, Samsung is also rolling out the July 2024 update to the following Galaxy tablets however, as of July 16, no Galaxy tablets have widely received the update.
To check for updates on your Samsung Galaxy devices, go to Settings > Software Update > Download and install and allow your device to check for updates.
Last updated 7/16
