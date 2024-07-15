Samsung’s next big update, One UI 6.1.1, is coming to these Galaxy devices with new features

Samsung has confirmed that One UI 6.1.1, the software that launched on Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, is coming to select Galaxy devices soon with a handful of new features.

Since the launch of One UI 6.0 on top of Android 14 last year, Samsung has also launched One UI 6.1, an AI-focused update that has rolled out widely. But, as is the company’s usual pattern, there’s still one more update to come on top of Android 14.

What Galaxy devices will get One UI 6.1.1?

Samsung has confirmed through its forums (frequent tipster Tarun Vats shared a screenshot of the confirmation, but chose not to share a link) that basically all of its flagship devices launched from 2022 onwards will be getting One UI 6.1.1.

The list includes:

Galaxy S22/+/Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Tab S8 series

Galaxy S23/+/Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy Tab S9 series

Galaxy S24/+/Ultra

Compared to the launch of One UI 6.1 earlier this year, that’s a larger list of devices confirmed off of the bat, but Samsung did expand the update (and AI features) far beyond its initial announcement. As such, we wouldn’t count out the Galaxy S21 series or Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 just yet. It’s also highly likely that this list is only referring to devices getting new AI features, and that many more Galaxy devices will get One UI 6.1.1 in general.

But what’s actually new in this update?

What new features are in One UI 6.1.1?

One UI 6.1.1 ships out of the box on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, and it’s a fairly small update overall. There are some new AI features, as well as a bigger watermark for AI creations, and some new features.

In a post, Samsung is confirming which new features are coming in One UI 6.1.1.

Firstly, these include new AI features. “Portrait Studio” can turn pictures of a person into cartoons and sketches, while “Sketch to Image” can turn a rough hand-drawn sketch into an AI-generated image, even adding that onto an existing image. “Live Effect” can turn a 2D image into a 3D image too.

In “Editor,” Samsung is adding support for “Motion Clipper” which can turn a Motion Photo into a GIF when you long-press the image, while “Cut” can crop the photo through a long-press.

In translation features, Samsung now supports an overlay with translation features for text or images.

One UI 6.1.1 will also bring Expert RAW support to Galaxy Z Flip 6 (the first Flip to do so) and Expert RAW will feature image quality improvements for brightness, noise, and more.

Some of these features are only available on select devices, but the majority are available across Galaxy Z Fold 4/Flip 4, Z Fold 5/Flip 5, Galaxy S22/S23/S24 series, Galaxy S23 FE, and Galaxy Tab S8/S9 series.

When will One UI 6.1.1 be available?

As for when this new update launches, there’s no firm timeline just yet. As mentioned, this is available out of the box on Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, but we suspect it might be a month or two before it starts rolling out more widely.

For context, Samsung announced the One UI 6.1 update for devices such as Galaxy S23 in mid-February, but the update wasn’t widely available until April.

