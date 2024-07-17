Day 2 Prime deals: Best prices ever on Galaxy Tab S9 and FE, Z Flip phones, Sony headphones, OnePlus Watch 2R, and more

We are now making our way through Day 2 of the 2024 summer Amazon Prime Day sale over at 9to5Toys. This morning’s highlights include the best prices ever on Galaxy Tab S9 models at up to $300 off alongside new all-time lows on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. Those offers now join an absolutely insane price on the unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 5 at $465 off alongside the first deal on the new OnePlus Watch 2R and the lowest total we have tracked on OnePlus Watch 2. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg here, head below for more details on everything in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break Prime Day edition.

First deal hits brand new OnePlus Watch 2R at $200, while OnePlus Watch 2 lands at $210 Prime Day low (Reg. $300)

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon now has a Lightning-style countdown running on this now live deal for the OnePlus Watch 2 $209.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is $80 off and the lowest price we have tracked since release. While the new less 2R has arrived, we said it’s basically so similar “it could even be mistaken for the wearable from early 2024.” The new model does have dual-frequency connections and comes in slightly different shade of green, but it is otherwise mostly the same with the Wear OS 4.0 build, 1.43-inch OLED display, and a Snapdragon W5 processor. It also has to be a less premium option with a regular price at $70 less doesn’t it? You’re basically going for the color and price here – Amazon’s has the best price we have ever tracked on the OnePlus Watch 2 while the latest OnePlus Watch 2R is now seeing a light discount from $230 to $199.99 shipped directly on the One Plus site…your choice, you really can’t go wrong.

Best Prime Day headphones deal yet? Sony’s universally-beloved XM4 ANC set hits $198 all-time low ($150 off)

There are some seriously great headphones deals now live for Prime Day, and we already caught a fantastic price drop on the wonderful Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones at $298, but the Amazon deal we are now tracking on the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones at $198 shipped is arguably the best of them all. While they might be the previous-generation set, they are easily among the most beloved headphones on the internet and they are now undercutting just about all of the worthy competition by a long shot. Regularly $348, this is a massive $150 price drop and the best we can find. They basically never drop below $228 outside of extremely fleeting offers at $208 via retailers like Adorama. This is the lowest price of the year and the best we have ever tracked from a retailer you can actually trust outside of very limited YMMV deals for select customers only.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 sees bonkers $465 price drop for Prime Day! 256GB $580, 512GB $655 (Reg. $1,100)

As enticing as the shiny new Galaxy Z Flip 6 is (big-time pre-order deals are still live right here), after going hands-on we said it “is as iterative asit gets” and it’s $100 more expensive. And that’s why this bonkers Amazon Prime Day deal on the unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 5 is perhaps even more alluring. Regularly $1,000 and $1,120 in the 256GB and 512GB configurations respectively, you can land them at huge discounts for Prime Day. Amazon has the 256GB model down at $579.99 shipped and the 512GB variant at $654.99 shipped. You’re looking at up to $465 off what was arguably the coolest foldable on the planet just a month ago. And with today’s deal it might still be.

Roborock Prime Day deals deliver the best prices of the year at up to $650 off

The Roborock Prime Day deals are starting to flood with huge price drops across the breads intelligent robotic cleaning solutions. You’ll find both its high-end autonomous models with auto-cleaning and emptying alongside the more more modest cleaning at up to $650 off with starting from $260 for Prime Day 2024.

Samsung’s latest flagship Galaxy Tab S9 256GB hits a $620 Prime Day all-time low (Reg. $920)

We are tracking some deep all-time lows on Samsung’s current-generation entry-level Galaxy Tabs as part of Amazon’s Prime Day bonanza – the Tab S6 Lite is $130 offand the A9+ is just $143, but now it’s time for the flagships. This year’s Unpacked event came and went with no mention of the Tab S10, and the current Tab S9 is seeing some big-time deals for Prime Day 2024. Amazon is now offering the 256GB 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 down at $619.99 shipped. Regularly $920, and currently fetching as much directly from Samsung, this is a huge $300 price drop folks. Today’s deal lands at $100 under our mention from June and is just $20 above the best price we have tracked via Amazon on the 128GB model. This is a seriously great value and a new Amazon all-time low. Head below for more details and price drops on the rest of the S9 lineup.

Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 deals:

Best Amazon prices ever hit latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Tabs from $314 (Up to $150 off)

We have covered the more affordable Tab S6 Lite at $130 off and the A9+ is just $143, as well as new lows on the flagship Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 from $620, but it’s time to split the difference with Prime Day deals on the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. Delivering the S9 treatment in a far more affordable package, the 128GB FE editions are now down at $313.49 shipped or Prime Day. This is a regularly $450 tablet that’s currently on sale directly from Samsung starting at $380. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and also joins the lowest price we have tracked on the elevated 256GB model at $370.49 shipped from the usual $520 price tag.

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra hits Amazon all-time low for Prime Day

As part of its now live Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering its best price ever on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone. You can now score the 256GB models down at $974.99 shipped from the usual $1,300 price tag. That’s a massive 25% or $325 in savings on what is arguably the best Android smartphone on the planet. The elevated 512GB model is now at $1,049.99 shipped– that’s $370 off the going rate and another Amazon all-time low.Both deals are undercutting the prices directly at Samsung by a long shot.

Google Pixel Watch 2 hits Prime Day all-time low at $270 shipped

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel Watch 2 at $269.99 shipped in various styles. This is the latest wearable from Google that carries a regularly $350 MSRP and is now sitting at the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Head below for more details on Google’s smart Wi-Fi wearable as well as a deal on the original Google Pixel Watch too.

Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro hit the best Amazon price of the year at $120 (Reg. $200)

Amazon’s Prime Day has officially begun and we are tracking a fantastic deal on the latest Google Pixel Buds Pro at $119.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is the best price of the year at $80 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Including the Lemongrass, Fog, Porcelain, and Coral colorways, you’re looking at the best price we have tracked on Amazon since Black Friday last year.

Google Nest Hub smart displays just hit some of the best prices ever

We are now tracking the best price of the year on Google’s latest Nest Hub 7-inch Smart Display and a $100 price drop on the Nest Hub Max Smart Display courtesy of Best Buy. The more modest 7-inch model carries a regular price tag $100 and is currently starting at $95 via Amazon, but you can now score one at Best Buy for $49.99 shipped in all three colorways. While for some the Nest Hub has been effectively superseded by the Google Pixel Tablet that can, for the most part, deliver a similar feature set and then some, we happen to still feel the Nest Hub Smart Display has its place in your Google-centric smart home (as detailed right here) – and that’s on top of the fact that it’s now a fraction of the price. Head below for more details.

Much of this feature set, alongside video chatting, carries over to the larger Nest Hub Max Smart Display that is now seeing a solid $100 price drop on Best Buy as well. Regularly $230, you can land this one and its 10-inch display down at $129.99 shipped. Deals on this one are even harder to come by with this offer not only being the best we have tracked all year, but also one of the lowest totals we have ever seen.

Galaxy Watch 6 is now up to $180 off for Prime Day from just $160

If you’re not going to be upgrading to the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 (here’s how to score the best deal), the today’s Amazon Prime Day offers on the Galaxy Watch 6 are worth a look. Amazon is now offering the 40mm down at $159.99 and the 44mm at $199.99 with free shipping, respectively. Regularly $300 and $380, you’re looking at up to $180 off the Galaxy Watch 6 to deliver the lowest prices we have tracked at Amazon all-time for these models. Both of these deals drastically undercut the prices you’ll find right now directly from Samsung too.

Samsung’s ultra-wideband Galaxy SmartTag 2 item trackers at $20 (33% off)

As part of its now live Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 item tracker down at $19.99 shipped for Prime members in both the black and white colorways. Regularly $30, Samsung’s in-house AirTag competitors for Android users made their debut last fall and you can now score one at 33% off the going rate. Today’s deal is $2 under our previous mention and just about every other deal we have tracked since release outside of an extremely short-lived offer last December. Head below for more details.

Unlocked OnePlus Open foldable hits Amazon all-time low for Prime Day

As part if its Prime Day deals, and joining the early bird offer on the brand new OnePlus Pad 2 (more on this below), Amazon is offering up to $400 in savings on OnePlus tech. Starting with one of the particular standouts here, Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone at $1,299.99 shipped in both Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black. The unlocked device carriers a regular list at $1,700 and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s offer clocks in at $200 under the spring deal, $100 under our previous mention, and lands at the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon – this a straight up $400 price drop to deliver a new Amazon all-time low.

More OnePlus Prime Day deals:

Galaxy Z Fold 6/Flip 6, Galaxy Watch Ultra/7, and more pre-order deals

First up, with all of the excitement surrounding the latest Samsung event, let’s take a look at the deals available on its brand new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 as well as Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7, the new Galaxy Ring, and the frankly gorgeous Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Buds 3.

You’ll find some helpful resources up top here followed by the actual deals below – just remember, our links will net you a $100 instant credit on Galaxy Z Fold 6 as opposed to the $50 Samsung Reserve was offering.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 up to $220+ off

Up to $1,200 in enhanced trade-in credit available

Free storage upgrade (up to $240 value)

5% off with student discount

Free one year of Samsung Care+ with carrier purchase ($156 value)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 up to $120 off + $50 Reserve credit

Up to $650 in enhanced trade-in credit

Free storage upgrade ($120 value)

Free one year of Samsung Care+ with carrier purchase on Samsung.com ($156 value)

5% off with education discount

Bundle offer: 25% off a new Galaxy Watch or Buds with purchase

***New Spigen Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 cases now live with launch deals from $38

Galaxy Watch Ultra 25% off with bundle

Bundle offer: 25% off when bundled with Fold6, Flip6, S24, TabS9, or Galaxy Book4 (not stackable with trade-in)

Up to $350 in enhanced trade-in credit

Free band with purchase($79.99 value)

10% off with student discount

Galaxy Watch 7 25% off with bundle

Bundle offer: 25% off when bundled with Fold6, Flip6, S24, TabS9, or Galaxy Book4 (not stackable with trade-in)

Up to $250 in enhanced trade-in credit

Free band with purchase (up to $69.99 value)

20% off with Samsung’s education discount program

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Buds 3

Up to $100 in enhanced trade-in credit

Free Clip case ($29.99 value)

Up to 25% off with student discount

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Next Level Racing’s $300 Formula Lite Pro living room-friendly racing cockpit [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic MMX 300 Pro goes back to the basics and I love it [Video]

The $400 Moza R3 for Xbox is finally available! But should you buy it? [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?

The white 2024 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless should be perfect now, right? [Video]

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]