Where to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 and get the best deal

Samsung just announced the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 alongside a brand new Galaxy Ring and newly designed Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra. While those items are in pre-order, storefronts and pre-order locations are going to be running some nice offers. We’ll break them down for you below.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung

Considering the Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts at a hefty $1,899, any pre-order deal is going to go a long way. Fortunately, Samsung is offering up some enticing pre-order discounts that combine trade-in offers and free storage upgrades. Samsung notes that buyers can see up to $1,200 in enhanced trade-in credit, though that might not be the case for most phones. Even still, Samsung has a track record of offering the most for trade-ins during these events.

Another offer valid for Sasmung shoppers is an extra $100 off when the Galaxy Fold 6 is pre-ordered using 9to5Google’s links.

Best Buy

Best Buy offers a similar trade-in credit to Samsung, though it’s usually not as good as the manufacturer itself. With a Fold 6, users will get a $300 gift card for Best Buy, which is a little more versatile than the $50 credit that most users got when they reserved with Samsung.

Best Buy is also offering a free storage upgrade, meaning the 512GB version is the same price as the 256GB version.

Verizon

Verizon is offering the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to users for $800 off, so long as a new line is opened. For those who want to upgrade plans, up to $800 off can be earned that way as well. A free storage upgrade comes with this option, too, as well as trade-ins.

One thing that Verizon is doing differently is offering a free Watch 7 with the purchase of a new Android phone, though that may have some line restrictions.

AT&T

For AT&T customers, trading a Galaxy phone means up to $1,100 off the Fold 6. That goes for any year and any condition. However, users will still be paying a small amount monthly for the device on the line.

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the same pre-order discounts will apply as with the Fold 6. That includes enhanced trade-ins for you current phone and a free storage upgrade, which is typically a $120 value. For those that purchase the Flip 6, Samsung is also giving 25% a new Galaxy Watch or Buds. That much off of the new Watch 7 is a pretty good deal.

Best Buy

The Flip 6 from Best Buy is going to get you a similar deal without the enhanced trade-in values. The storefront is offering a storage upgrade and a $200 gift card, but your old phone won’t go for the same amount as it will with Samsung.

Verizon

The same deals that Verizon is offering for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 are being offered for the Galaxy Z Flip 6. That means $800 off with a new line and a free storage upgrade.

AT&T

Just like with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, AT&T is offering a big discount with trade-ins. For the Flip 6, the deal is actually a little better, netting you a free device when you trade an old device in. Any year, any condition.

Just make sure you read the stipulations, as you may need to open a new line.

Which offers the best deal?

For both the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, Samsung seems to be the best place to trade in an old device. It’s also the storefront that offers the best accessories deals with purchase. Not to mention, some colors like White, Peach, and Crafted Black are exclusives with Samsung.

Samsung’s trade-in values are generally some of the best during these events, which means you could technically get up to $1,200 off. Below are some real values from Samsung’s site.

Device Value Z Fold 5 $1,200 S24 Ultra $900 Pixel Fold $800 Pixel 8 Pro $700

Again, any of the links to Samsung’s website on 9to5Google will result in an extra $100 off for a limited time.

Add the Watch 7 Ultra or Buds for less

If you plan on pre-ordering the Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 from Samsung, note that you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra for around $487 instead of the original $649. On top of that, the smaller Watch 7 will be $247 instead of $329. Both of those discounts come out to 25%.

All of the above devices – Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Watch are available to pre-order starting today.

Pre-order from Samsung