Android 15 Beta brings ‘Device diagnostics’ to Pixel with battery cycle count

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 18 2024 - 5:53 pm PT
At the moment (on Pixel), Google lets you run Battery diagnostics. Android 15 Beta 4 adds more advanced Device diagnostics that also let you see Battery status.

You can access it from Settings > System > Device diagnosis (at the very bottom).

Component health: Run manual tests and view battery and storage health

Manual tests

  • Display test: Shows red, green, blue screens that you cycle through to manually “look for defects.”
  • Touch test: Swipe across the screen to look for dead spots 

Component status

  • Battery status: Manufacturing date, First usage date, and Cycle count 
  • Storage status: 0-100% “lifetime remaining”

Evaluation mode: Use one device to assess another device

  • Trusted device: Assess another device. An Internet connection is required
  • Evaluated device: Run diagnostic tests that will be validated by another device 

This involves granting the Nearby devices permission and scanning a QR code.

Android 15

Android 15 Beta

