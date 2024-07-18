Android 15 Beta brings ‘Device diagnostics’ to Pixel with battery cycle count

At the moment (on Pixel), Google lets you run Battery diagnostics. Android 15 Beta 4 adds more advanced Device diagnostics that also let you see Battery status.

You can access it from Settings > System > Device diagnosis (at the very bottom).

Component health: Run manual tests and view battery and storage health

Manual tests

Display test: Shows red, green, blue screens that you cycle through to manually “look for defects.”

Touch test: Swipe across the screen to look for dead spots

Component status

Battery status: Manufacturing date, First usage date, and Cycle count

Storage status: 0-100% “lifetime remaining”

Evaluation mode: Use one device to assess another device

Trusted device: Assess another device. An Internet connection is required

Evaluated device: Run diagnostic tests that will be validated by another device

This involves granting the Nearby devices permission and scanning a QR code.