Android 15 Beta brings ‘Device diagnostics’ to Pixel with battery cycle count

At the moment (on Pixel), Google lets you run Battery diagnostics. Android 15 Beta 4 adds more advanced Device diagnostics that also let you see Battery status.
You can access it from Settings > System > Device diagnosis (at the very bottom).
Component health: Run manual tests and view battery and storage health
Manual tests
- Display test: Shows red, green, blue screens that you cycle through to manually “look for defects.”
- Touch test: Swipe across the screen to look for dead spots
Component status
- Battery status: Manufacturing date, First usage date, and Cycle count
- Storage status: 0-100% “lifetime remaining”
Evaluation mode: Use one device to assess another device
- Trusted device: Assess another device. An Internet connection is required
- Evaluated device: Run diagnostic tests that will be validated by another device
This involves granting the Nearby devices permission and scanning a QR code.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
Comments