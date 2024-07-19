Quality control issues force Samsung to halt Galaxy Buds 3 Pro shipments

Samsung’s brand-new launches are barely in the hands of users, and the company is already having to delay shipments of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro due to issues.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are certainly Samsung’s most unique design yet, though they bear some resemblance to a certain other “Pro” set of earbuds. In any case, they take on a new look and bring some improvements over the previous generation of buds.

In a statement made to Android Authority, Samsung noted that reports of early Galaxy Buds 3 Pro production models have come in regarding certain quality control issues. The issues include general flaws and easily torn earbuds.

We are taking this matter very seriously and remain committed to meeting the highest quality standards of our products. We are urgently assessing and enhancing our quality control processes.

To ensure all products meet our quality standards, we have temporarily suspended deliveries of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro devices to distribution channels to conduct a full quality control evaluation before shipments to consumers take place. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Should any customer already in possession of Galaxy Buds3 Pro be experiencing any issues, they should contact Samsung or visit their nearest Samsung Service Centre.

Samsung has subsequently suspended all deliveries of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and is letting customers know that their shipments will be a little late. An offer is extended to those users to cancel the order if desired.

Android Authority

It seems like there is more to these quality control issues than torn earbuds, though Samsung isn’t being incredibly specific. There could be a number of issues involving the case, battery, or even that new LED strip lining the side of the bud. If it were limited to ear tips, then Samsung might be able to quickly turn around new versions or even offer to send new ones. Entire delayed orders might indicate a bigger issue.

As pre-orders go, users generally order more than one device. Seeing one component – the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro – of that order delayed is not a very enjoyable experience. According to Samsung’s website, the release date has been moved separately from the rest of the company’s new products. That date seems to be August 28.