4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostat leaks with new Temperature Sensor 

As teased by an FCC filing, Google is working on a new Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen).

As shared by @MysteryLupin today, we see a new design with what appears to be curved glass at the perimeter. It’s a smooth surface compared to the 3rd gen from 2015.

There looks to be a physical ring, which presumably rotates, but it’s hard to make that out head-on given how much thinner it is compared to before. That said, the bezels are still pretty prominent.

The UI has been modernized and is presumably controlled by touch compared to the $129 Nest Thermostat.

Like the 2020 model, a regulatory filing last month suggested it would offer Soli radar. It might be used to light up the screen when users approach, as well as sense if anybody is around to power Home & Away Routines.

This comes as Google has been discounting the 3rd-gen Nest Learning Thermostat by $80 to $169 at various retailers.

Meanwhile, we see what appears to be a redesigned Climate screen in the Google Home app that notes temperature and AQI.

Then there’s the “Google Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen)” that looks like a Nest Mini with no Google branding on the face. It’s quite small and can just be placed on a desk instead of sticking it on a wall. The battery lasts up to three years, and might cost $39 for one or a 3-pack for $99.

“The Nest Temperature Sensor makes it easy to control your home’s comfort”

“Put it in any room to help manage hot and cold spots”

“The Nest thermostat helps make sure that room is the temp you want”