New Google device at FCC could be Nest Thermostat with Soli radar

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 17 2024 - 8:39 am PT
8 Comments

A new “wireless device” from Google passed through the FCC this morning, and we believe it to be a new Nest Thermostat.

GJQ8U features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth radios, as well as 60GHz radar that’s inline with Soli as seen on the $129.99 Nest Thermostat from 2020

There is a physical FCC label — instead of an electronic version — that’s laser etched to the back of this device.

On the 2020 model, Google used Soli to light up the display when somebody approaches the thermostat. The radar sensor is also used for Home & Away Routines. 

Google very much needs to release a high-end Nest Learning Thermostat successor at this point, but this might just be a refresh of the entry-level model. 

This could also be a Smart Display, but it’s lacking other sensors (like Thread to serve as a border router) and designations that we’d associate with a Nest Hub, which typically has an e-label.

A smart speaker could be another possibility, though Soli is arguably most useful when paired with a display.

Updating…

