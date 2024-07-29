Google rolling out Android 15 Beta 4.1 with Pixel calling fix

While we just had the “last scheduled update,” Google is still releasing patches for Android 15 and Beta 4.1 today addresses a Pixel phone calling issue.

AP31.240617.010 with the July 2024 security patch is available for all supported devices: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 8a.

On a Pixel 8, the on-device OTA is 3.55 MB.

All eligible devices enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program will be offered an over-the-air (OTA) update to Beta 4.1.

