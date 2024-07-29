 Skip to main content

Google rolling out Android 15 Beta 4.1 with Pixel calling fix

Jul 29 2024
While we just had the “last scheduled update,” Google is still releasing patches for Android 15 and Beta 4.1 today addresses a Pixel phone calling issue.

AP31.240617.010 with the July 2024 security patch is available for all supported devices: Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 8a.

On a Pixel 8, the on-device OTA is 3.55 MB.

All eligible devices enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program will be offered an over-the-air (OTA) update to Beta 4.1.

  • Pixel 8a: Factory Image — OTA
  • Pixel 8 Pro: Factory Image — OTA
  • Pixel 8: Factory Image — OTA
  • Pixel Tablet: Factory Image — OTA
  • Pixel Fold: Factory Image — OTA
  • Pixel 7a: Factory Image — OTA
  • Pixel 7 Pro: Factory Image — OTA
  • Pixel 7: Factory Image — OTA
  • Pixel 6a: Factory Image — OTA
  • Pixel 6 Pro: Factory Image — OTA
  • Pixel 6: Factory Image — OTA
Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

