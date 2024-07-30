Deals: Pixel 8a $449, Google Pixel cases $25, Galaxy A25 $250, mesh routers, Copilot+ PC, and more

Your Tuesday edition of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break is now ready to go with the return of Amazon all-time low pricing on the latest Google Pixel 8a at $449 shipped in all colors. For folks rocking the Pixel 8 Pro, Amazon has knocked nearly 30% off the official Google cases while the super-affordable unlocked Galaxy A25 Android handset has now fallen down to $250 shipped. These offers join price drops on mesh router systems to upgrade your home network alongside a return of all-time pricing on Samsung’s 14-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ laptop. All of that and more awaits below.

Pixel 8a delivers Google AI for less, now back to $449 Prime Day price in all colors

After jumping back up to full price, Google’s latest Pixel 8a Android handset release has now returned to the $449 Amazon all-time low. You can now score the unlocked Google Pixel 8a at $449 shipped via Amazon in all four colorways. Regularly $500, this is a straight up $50 price drop on the mid-ranger device to land you a current-generation Google pocket computer at, once again, $100 under the sale price on the Google Pixel 8 and $300 under the discount on the Google Pixel 8 Pro, for comparison. Today’s deal is matching the best straight cash deal we have tracked on Amazon since pre-order and gift card offers back in May.

The Pixel 9 flagship devices are certainly on the way. And in exactly two weeks from today in fact, but for folks looking to land a more affordable mid-range Android handset, the Pixel 8a is a relatively new 2024 release and will likely remain the latest a-series release for some time.

Save close to 30% on official Google Pixel 8 Pro Cases today starting at $25

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on the official Google Pixel 8 Pro Cases starting from $25.21 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. You’ll find the regularly $35 Charcoal, Bay, and Porcelain colors now approaching 30% off to land at the lowest prices we can find. If you just picked up a new 8 Pro over Prime Day (or with the $250 price drop we are tracking right now), all three models are now within cents of the lowest price we have seen all year.

Samsung’s latest already affordable Galaxy A25 with 120Hz display and 50MP cam just fell to $250

Earlier this year Samsung brought some of its entry-level and ultra-affordable smartphones to the US and we are now tracking a solid offer on the unlocked Galaxy A25 Android handset down at $249.99 shipped via Amazon. Regularly $300 and still fetching as much from Samsung, this is a straight up $50 price drop, $25 under our March mention, and matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon. We have seen some fleeting and YMMV bundle offers for less, but when it comes to straight up cash deals this is about as good as it has gotten thus far.

Prime Day pricing on eero Max 7 dual node Wi-Fi mesh system returns today at $850 ($300 off)

Much of our favorite gear has returned to Prime Day prices over the last few days, and Amazon’s eero Max Wi-Fi 7 mesh system is next in line! Best Buy is now offering the new eero Max 7 dual node mesh Wi-Fi router back down at $849.99 shipped. This deal shaves $300 off its usual price of $1,150, matching the lowest price that we mentioned earlier this month before Prime Day. The single node tri-band mesh router is also down to $450 from $600, and we are also tracking a solid deal on the triple node mesh system at $1,300, down from its usual price of $1,700.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite falls back to its lowest price

If you missed the first post-launch deal that dropped Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC to its lowest price earlier this month, then here’s your second chance. We are now tracking a deal at Best Buy that drops Samsung’s 14-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ laptop back to $999.99 shipped. This deal shaves $350 off the base variant’s $1,350 usual price, matching the lowest price have tracked for this new laptop that’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chip. This discounted price is also matched at Samsung, where you can also save up to 25% on other Samsung gear like the new Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro when bundled with the laptop.

Save up to $220 on Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra starting from $1,050

As part of its now live Back to School sale, Best Buy is offering some solid price drops on the Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with up to $220 in savings. While you will find the entry-level 256GB model matched directly from Samsung, pricing across the entire lineup now breaks down as follows via Best Buy: Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 256GB at $1,049.99, the 512GB model at $1,169.99, and the 1TB configuration at $1,399.99 shipped. Regularly $1,200, $1,320, and $1,620 respectively, this is up to $220 in savings and the lowest prices we can find. Only once this year have we seen them go for less, with pricing starting from the $1,000 mark during the limited-time Samsung summer sale, but today’s deals are otherwise on par with the lowest we have tracked across 2024.

