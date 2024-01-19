Samsung launches Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25 in the United States from $199

After debuting internationally late last year, Samsung has launched the Galaxy A25 and Galaxy A15 in the United States this week starting at $199.

The latest in its budget-focused lineup, the Galaxy A25 and Galaxy A15 are coming to the United States for $299 and $199, respectively.

These devices have already been launched in other regions across the globe, and the US releases are not all that different. The Galaxy A15 in the States is powered by a MediaTek MT6835V processor, has 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, a 5,000 mAh battery, and 6.5-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display. Not bad for $200.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A25 has an Exynos 1280 chip, 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, a 5,000 mAh battery, and another 6.5-inch FHD+ display, but at 120Hz. It also has better cameras, with an 8MP ultrawide backing up its 50MP primary sensor, where the A15 has only a 5MP ultrawide sensor. Both feature 2MP macro sensors so they can tout triple camera setups, even though that macro sensor is typically considered pretty useless.

Samsung is using its funky new “Key Island” design on both devices.

Galaxy A15 is available in “Blue Black” and “Light Blue” colorways while Galaxy A25 is solely available in “Blue Black.” Both phones are sold unlocked and Galaxy A15 is also available through T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, and US Cellular, while the A25 is only coming to US Cellular. Trade-ins on Samsung.com are open with up to $100 towards A15 and $200 towards A25.

Both phones are shipping immediately.

