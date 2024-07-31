Deals: Google Pixel Tablet $149 off, Twelve South AirFly Duo in-flight earbud adapter $30, Galaxy Watch $100 off, more

Today’s collection of price drops is highlighted by a return of Prime Day pricing on the latest Google Pixel Tablet at $149 off the going rate to land at $300 Prime shipped. That deal joins an offer on the Charging Speaker Dock bundle at $370 as well as a super rare all-time low on Twelve South’s fantastic AirFly Duo in-flight earbuds adapter at $30, and straight up $100 price drops on a range of Galaxy Watch 6 styles starting from $200 shipped. Head below for all of that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break deal roundup.

Google’s latest Pixel Tablet returns to $300 Prime Day price tag at $149 off

We featured a solid deal on the latest Google tablet with the included charging speaker dock yesterday afternoon, but Woot has now brought back the official Prime Day deal pricing for the Pixel Tablet on its own. Regularly $449 shipped, you can now land one in brand new condition with the full warranty from Google down at $299.99 shipped. While today’s deal is only available on the darker Hazel color, all three options are now on sale at $350 shipped via Amazon, leaving the Woot offer as the lowest price we can find and an, all things considered, affordable price tag for a flagship Google tablet experience. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low Prime Day price we spotted a couple weeks ago as well.

This particular deal was one of our top picks for an Android tablet to score for Prime Day and now you’re getting another chance if you missed out.

Google’s Pixel Tablet with the Charging Speaker Dock is now $129 off at $370 Prime shipped

Twelve South’s fantastic AirFly Duo in-flight earbuds adapter just dropped to the $30 all-time low

Twelve South makes one of, if not, the best wireless earbuds adapters with flights with its AirFly devices, and the Duo model just dropped to one of its best prices ever. Regularly $45, we saw this model fall to $36 for Prime Day this year and it is now selling for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also marks the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon.

Galaxy Watch 7 at $300 or Galaxy Watch 6 in stealthy black at $100 off starting from $200?

The exciting new Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra models have arrived in full force, but I still love me some Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and we are now tracking some solid $100 price drops on Galaxy Watch 6 for folks that don’t absolutely need the latest and greatest. Amazon is now offering the Galaxy Watch 6 40mm model for folks with more modestly sized wrists down at $199.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the regular $300 price tag and the lowest price we can find. This undercuts the current Samsung promotion that has them sitting at $210 shipped, much like the larger 44mm models that are now selling for $229.99 shipped on Amazon – also $10 under the Samsung deal price. This is within $20 and $30 of the limited-time Prime day offers.

Score a deal on your Disney+ subscription with these discounted gift cards from $21.50 (Today only)

Samsung’s latest already affordable Galaxy A25 with 120Hz display and 50MP cam just fell to $250

Earlier this year Samsung brought some of its entry-level and ultra-affordable smartphones to the US and we are now tracking a solid offer on the unlocked Galaxy A25 Android handset down at $249.99 shipped via Amazon. Regularly $300 and still fetching as much from Samsung, this is a straight up $50 price drop, $25 under our March mention, and matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon. We have seen some fleeting and YMMV bundle offers for less, but when it comes to straight up cash deals this is about as good as it has gotten thus far.

Prime Day pricing on eero Max 7 dual node Wi-Fi mesh system returns today at $850 ($300 off)

Much of our favorite gear has returned to Prime Day prices over the last few days, and Amazon’s eero Max Wi-Fi 7 mesh system is next in line! Best Buy is now offering the new eero Max 7 dual node mesh Wi-Fi router back down at $849.99 shipped. This deal shaves $300 off its usual price of $1,150, matching the lowest price that we mentioned earlier this month before Prime Day. The single node tri-band mesh router is also down to $450 from $600, and we are also tracking a solid deal on the triple node mesh system at $1,300, down from its usual price of $1,700.

Anker’s 20,000mAh 30W Zolo Power Bank with integrated woven USB-C cable now at $30.50 low

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite falls back to its lowest price

If you missed the first post-launch deal that dropped Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC to its lowest price earlier this month, then here’s your second chance. We are now tracking a deal at Best Buy that drops Samsung’s 14-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ laptop back to $999.99 shipped. This deal shaves $350 off the base variant’s $1,350 usual price, matching the lowest price have tracked for this new laptop that’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chip. This discounted price is also matched at Samsung, where you can also save up to 25% on other Samsung gear like the new Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro when bundled with the laptop.

