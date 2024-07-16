Don’t waste your money on a crappy Android tablet during Prime Day – get these instead

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing and, with it, countless deals on electronics. With that, you’ll probably also see plenty of big discounts on Android tablets that are just too good to be true, but don’t fall victim to any Prime Day discounts that aren’t worth your hard-earned dollar.

As with any big promotions or discount events, Prime Day will be full of good deals and bad ones, and one of the categories that will be packed with a bit of both will be tablets, including some pretty awful Android tablets. You might end up seeing off-brand tablets for incredible prices, but we’re here to tell you to avoid wasting your money.

There are a few key things to look out for when buying an Android tablet. Firstly, do you know the brand? If you don’t, there’s a good chance the rest of our key points won’t be in your favor either. Second, what’s the support like? Many off-brand Android devices end up getting pitiful support over time, with few or no Android updates and lagging security patches. And, third, what can the tablet actually handle? The super cheap, too good to be true deals on tablets often comes with the realization later that you just purchased an underpowered slate that’s not really capable of much at all.

So, with that in mind, what should you buy? We’ve got a couple of picks.

First, there’s the Galaxy Tab A9+. This is a spectacular deal at just $143, down from its usual $219. For that price you’re getting a tablet powered by a fully capable Samsung Exynos chip with an 11-inch 90Hz FHD+ display, 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM. It won’t be the fastest tablet out there, but Samsung’s track record on Android support and the core specs here make for a really good overall deal. You can also upgrade to double the storage and memory for $189, which is a great deal too.

Then, there’s Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024). While we’re still confused why this refresh exists, this latest iteration is plenty powerful and a not-bad deal at $199. The biggest upgrade here is support for Samsung’s S Pen, but just make sure you don’t accidentally buy an older version of the Tab S6 Lite.

If Samsung’s not your go-to, other solid options include the Google Pixel Tablet from $299 or the OnePlus Pad for $369. On the cheaper end the Lenovo Tab M11 at $169 and the Lenovo Tab M8 at $72 are solid choices for their price points, though the latter is just barely good enough to mention.

Check out all of the latest Amazon Prime Day deals over at 9to5Toys!

More on Android Tablets:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram