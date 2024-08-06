 Skip to main content

Android phones might get the taskbar from tablets and foldables [Video]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 6 2024 - 1:20 pm PT
5 Comments

Google introduced a handy taskbar to Android devices with big screens back in Android 12L, but it doesn’t work on regular phones. Soon, though, Android phones may also support showing a miniature version of the taskbar.

The taskbar in Android allows users to quickly jump between apps and drag them into split-screen modes. This works with a partial swipe up from the bottom of the display, and the apps shown are mirrored from the bottom of your homescreen. On some devices, and in Android 15, it can be locked to show at all times instead of needing a swipe up.

As uncovered by Android Authority, Google appears to be working on support for regular Android phones to use the taskbar.

Like on foldables and tablets, the taskbar comes up from the bottom of the display with a partial swipe up, but only shows four apps and a button for the app drawer.

This was spotted in the latest beta of Android 15, but there’s no word yet on when Google actually intends to launch the functionality, if at all. It does seem like a handy option, though.

More on Android:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications