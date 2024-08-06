Android phones might get the taskbar from tablets and foldables [Video]

Google introduced a handy taskbar to Android devices with big screens back in Android 12L, but it doesn’t work on regular phones. Soon, though, Android phones may also support showing a miniature version of the taskbar.

The taskbar in Android allows users to quickly jump between apps and drag them into split-screen modes. This works with a partial swipe up from the bottom of the display, and the apps shown are mirrored from the bottom of your homescreen. On some devices, and in Android 15, it can be locked to show at all times instead of needing a swipe up.

As uncovered by Android Authority, Google appears to be working on support for regular Android phones to use the taskbar.

Like on foldables and tablets, the taskbar comes up from the bottom of the display with a partial swipe up, but only shows four apps and a button for the app drawer.

This was spotted in the latest beta of Android 15, but there’s no word yet on when Google actually intends to launch the functionality, if at all. It does seem like a handy option, though.

More on Android:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram