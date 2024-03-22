Android 15 DP2 brings back persistent taskbar on Pixel Fold, Tablet

With Android 13 QPR2 last year, Google removed the persistent Taskbar from Pixel devices. Android 15 DP2 reintroduces “Always shows Taskbar.”

Android 12L in March of 2022 introduced the first taskbar for improved multitasking and quickly initiating split-screen. Android 13 QPR2 introduced the “transient” redesign that made the navigation element temporary to not take up any app space. Earlier this month, 14 QPR2 added search to the app grid that’s accessible from the pill-shaped Taskbar.

To activate (via Android Authority) in 15 DP2, swipe up for the Taskbar and long-press — aim for the new divider between the grid and pinned apps — to get the “Always show Taskbar” toggle to appear.

Afterwards, you’ll have a persistent Taskbar that appears whenever an app is open. A small detail sees the bar curve upward at the left and right.

When Google introduced the persistent taskbar in 13 QPR2, other Android OEMs did not follow suit for their tablets and foldables. It’s nice for multitasking and quickly moving through applications. Overall, it’s a good option to give Pixel Fold and Tablet owners.

More on Android 15: