Deals: Galaxy Buds FE 25% off, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic $130 off, portable SSD, chargers, more

Today’s deals are headlined by a slate of Samsung gear starting with the first straight up cash deal on Amazon for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 before we check out an offer on the latest Galaxy Buds FE with ANC and Live Translate at 25% off. From there, it’s on to one of the lowest prices yet on 47mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and the unlocked Galaxy A25 smartphone at the $230 Amazon all-time low joining offers on laptop stands, car chargers, portable SSDs, and much more. Head below for a closer look.

First straight up cash deal at Amazon lands on Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldable at $949

There are still some ongoing deals on the brand new 512GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldable from Samsung with a $200 Amazon gift card attached right now – this is the best value around for folks not trading gear in directly with Samsung. But in the name of keeping as many of those pennies in your pocket as humanly possible, the very first straight up cash deal on Samsung’s new flipper has arrived at Amazon. You’ll find the 256GB model now marked down to $949 shipped from the regular $1,099 price tag. That’s about $150 in savings and the lowest point of entry, again, outside of the trade-in offers, right now. You’ll want to keep in mind that the overall value for the 512GB with the $200 Amazon gift card is better, but you’ll need to shell out an extra $150 right now to get it.

Update: While much of the direct from Samsung pre-order offers have dwindled, Amazon has remained aggressive with its gift card offers, delivering up to $300 in credit with purchases on the new unlocked foldables from Samsung:

Galaxy Z Flip 6 512GB + $200 gift card $1,100 ($1,420 value)

($1,420 value) Galaxy Z Fold 6 512GB + $300 gift card $1,900 ($2,320 value)

More details right here.

While they might not be the new Galaxy Buds 3/Pro that start at $180, Amazon did just drop the latest Galaxy Buds FE Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds down to $74.99 shipped. This deal is live on both the Graphite and white sets. Regularly $100 and still fetching as much directly from Samsung, this is 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. We did see a couple very short-lived offers several months back at $74 and very quickly down to $70, but this is otherwise on par with the best deals we have tracked on Samsung’s FE set since their debut in late 2023.

Samsung’s 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in silver down to one of the lowest prices at $299 (Reg. $430)

Walmart just dropped the silver 47mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic down to $298.96 shipped. This is regularly a $430 wearable at Samsung where it is currently fetching $360 with a lighter discount. Today’s deal on this larger 47mm model in silver is within $1 of our previous mention on Amazon, meaning it’s just a touch above the lowest price we have tracked for it. The LTE variant at $369.99 that’s down from its usual price of $480 is also within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon.

Samsung’s ultra-affordable unlocked Galaxy A25 smartphone just hit the $230 Amazon all-time low

Sometimes you just need a simple, get the job done sort of smartphone, and that where’s models like the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G come in. Something for the kids, perhaps just as a spare, or otherwise, Amazon has now knocked the unlocked Galaxy A25 down to $229.99 shipped. This is a regularly $300 Android handset that still fetches as much directly from Samsung. Today’s $70 price drop undercuts our previous mention by $20 to deliver a new Amazon all-time low and the lowest straight up cash discount we have tracked since release in the US earlier this year.

More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:

Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S24 just fell back to the Amazon low at $695 ($165 off)

Update: The Amazon all-time low pricing below on the unlocked Galaxy S24 below has returned once again on the Onyx Black and the Marble Gray 256GB models.

Today it’s time for some seriously notable deals on the unlocked Galaxy S24. Regularly $860 for the 256GB model we are featuring today – the highest storage capacity you can buy, Amazon is now offering the Onyx Black model and the Marble Gray down at $695 shipped. That’s $165 off and the lowest price we can find. This is more than $100 under the price we tracked for this model during the Discover Samsung Galaxy sale back in May and among the best prices we have seen since release earlier this year anywhere. Both colorways are sitting at the full MSRP directly from Samsung right now.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy SmartTag 2 item trackers return to 2024 lows at $20 (33% off)

Following this morning’s price drops on the new Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 6 Samsung cases, Best Buy is also now offering the latest Galaxy SmartTag 2 item trackers down at $19.99. You’ll still find the white model down at the $19.99 Prime Day price via Amazon as well, but the black variant has jumped up at over $25. Regularly $30, this is matching the lowest price of the year at 33% off the going rate to deliver the lowest price we can find and another great opportunity for Galaxy users to scoop a few up.

Google’s unlocked Pixel 8 Pro falls back to Prime Day price at $300 off, Pixel 8a hits new $399 low

We saw a solid price drop on the latest Google Pixel 8a for Prime Day, as well as up to $300 on the flagship pro model…and the deals are back once again (or even lower). Google is launching the new Pixel 9 very soon, but you aren’t going to be getting one of those at $300 off any time soon. Amazon now has Pixel 8 Pro back down at the $699 shipped Prime Day price. Regularly $999, this is a $300 cash discount, $50 under our previous mention, and matching Amazon all-time low we spotted for Prime Day. Head below for the return of Prime Day pricing on Pixel 8 as well as a new all-time low on Pixel 8a.

Just for comparison’s sake, the upcoming Pixel 3 will come in two flavors, a 41mm model like the featured deals above and a larger 45mm. The smaller size is expected to carry a $349 MSRP while the larger of two will jump to $399. The LTE versions of both are expected to land at $449 and $499.

Google Pixel 8 deals:

