Google’s bigger Pixel Watch 3 reportedly starts at $399, LTE models get a price hike

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 1 2024 - 8:25 am PT
10 Comments

The Pixel Watch 3 series is finally set to introduce a larger size, but that’s going to come at a cost. According to a new leak, the Pixel Watch 3 series will start at the same price, but the bigger model will see a price near $400.

Google’s Pixel Watch series, since the beginning, has come with a starting price of $349. With the original, much of that pricing came down to the premium construction, while the sequel justified the price by switching to a newer, better chip, improving its health sensors, and more despite switching from stainless steel to aluminum.

It’s not at all surprising with that in mind, then, to hear that the Pixel Watch 3 will start at the same $349 price as the prior two models as reported by Android Headlines. The larger 45mm Pixel Watch 3, though, will apparently cost $399, a $50 price jump.

For comparison, Samsung charges just $30 for the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 over the 40mm.

LTE prices are also going up on both Pixel Watch 3 variants. Google will charge $100 more, according to this leak, for adding LTE to either version.

The prices break down as follows:

  • Pixel Watch (41mm, BT): $349
  • Pixel Watch (41mm, LTE): $449
  • Pixel Watch (45mm, BT): $399
  • Pixel Watch (415mm, LTE): $499

That LTE price hike and the difference in price between the two sizes was previously reported in mid-July, but based on Pixel Watch 3 pricing in Europe.

Google’s Pixel Watch 3 series is also expected to introduce new bands and new band colors, alongside slimming down the bezels, adding new Fitbit features, and updating core apps too.

More on Pixel Watch 3:

