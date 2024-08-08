Google Authenticator finally gets Material You redesign, search, & more

Following the last update over a year ago, Google Authenticator 7.0 on Android is rolling out with a Material You redesign and other new features.

This is a straightforward Material 3 redesign that starts with the ability to search through your accounts. There’s a pill-shaped bar up top that integrates the account switcher and hamburger button. Search is new to Android, but was on iOS since last year.

The navigation drawer (curved corners) houses the Transfer codes tool, How it works guide, Settings, and Help & feedback.

Various screens have been modernized, while the floating action button (FAB) moves from a circle to a rounded square, though the four-color plus sign is still in use.

The “Scan a QR code” UI has been revamped. Besides adding a flash option in the top-right corner, Authenticator explains how this is powered by Google Play services: “No image data will be shared, only the scan results. Scanning is performed on your device and Google will not save any image data or the scanned codes.” Google Authenticator 7.0 even adds an app shortcut to quickly save a new account.

In Settings, you can enable a new Privacy screen: “access to this app will be restricted by your screen lock, PIN or biometric.” You can set the “Require unlock after app is invisible” increment to: Immediately, After 10 seconds, After 1 minute, or After 10 minutes. This follows not being able to screenshot the app.

Google Authenticator 7.0 with the Material You redesign is not yet widely rolled out via the Play Store. (You can sideload it here.) It’s one of the last first-party apps without Material 3.

The app was last updated (version 6.0) in April of 2023 with its new icon and Google Account sync. This new version arrived on the iPhone and iPad months ago.