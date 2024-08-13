Google seems to have fixed its official Pixel 9 and Fold cases [Gallery]

Google says a big focus of Pixel design is now on ensuring the devices work well with cases, but looking back at last year, the official cases were the problem. For the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google has fixed the biggest problem of its official cases.

Before the big Tensor reboot of 2021, Google’s official Pixel cases largely focused in on a really nice fabric design. That was ditched for a plastic case that Google has struggled to perfect. The Pixel 6 generation’s case aged horribly and, while Google largely fixed the problem on the Pixel 7, it introduced a new issue a year later.

The official cases for the Pixel Fold and Pixel 8 series last year had a huge problem. They were way too grippy.

While the cases fit the phones well and looked great, an extremely grippy finish on the outside meant they were very difficult to slide in and out of a pocket. Grip is usually a good thing on phone cases, but Google somehow turned it into a negative.

With the Pixel 9 series, we’re happy to report that Google has largely fixed this issue. The new generation of cases for Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold adopt a finish that’s not nearly as grippy as the prior generation. They’re still grippy, but even in the controlled, air-conditioned environment we got to try them out in, they’re far better than the prior generation.

There’s still a question as to how outdoor humidity will affect this latest generation, but we’re thinking the problem will be largely fixed.

Outside of that, Google’s cases this year are still focusing on largely the same design aesthetic. Colors match the options available to each phone, and they fit around the new flat sides very well. Google’s effort to focus on people actually using a case with Pixel phones is abundantly clear with these official cases, as they feel like an extension of the phone rather than an actual cover.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s case is the one to really watch, though. Last year’s Pixel Fold was the proof that foldable cases have come a long way, but the drastically different design of the 9 Pro Fold (and particularly the lack of curved side rails) left me questioning how Google’s case would adapt.

There’s good news and bad.

The good news is that the new case design still fits like a glove, and is still very thin on top of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s super-thin design. But the front panel as a lot of adhesive in place to make that work. Adhesive is pretty much inevitable with foldable cases, especially on the front half, but I was hoping Google would lessen that this time around.

At least it comes in this gorgeous “Aloe” color.

We’ll follow up with extended thoughts on Google’s official Pixel cases this year as we have more time to use them in day-to-day life.

Also please Google, just bring back fabric cases. You do it so much better than Apple.

