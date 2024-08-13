Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL launch with Satellite SOS, Android 14, $999 starting price

The Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL have officially been unveiled as the first Pro-series split in the history of Google’s smartphone lineup.

For the first time, the Pro model comes in two sizes: Pixel 9 Pro (6.3-inch) and Pixel 9 Pro XL (6.8-inch), both offering bright 120Hz “Super Actua” displays. The Pixel 9 series features a refined design over the Pixel 8 with a particular focus on the camera, showcasing an updated camera bar and a sleek, durable build. Flat side rails and matte finishes are available in four distinct colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose Quartz.

Internally, this duo sports the same core setup, which consists of the brand new Tensor G4 processor, which enables Gemini Nano with Multimodality to run locally – this enables the Pixel 9 Pro to understand text, images, and audio. The SoC is paired with 16GB of RAM, and 128/256/512/1TB of internal storage.

Due to the different sizes, the Pixel 9 Pro has a 4,700mAh (minimum 4,558mAh) battery, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a 5,060mAh (minimum 4,942mAh) internal cell. 45W fast charging is also supported here for the first time, with 0-70% possible in just 30 minutes, according to Google.

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL include a suite of AI features under the “Google AI” banner. These include Gemini Live, which allows you to have a “free-flowing conversation” with the advanced voice assistant. The feature also includes 10 new voices to customize the experience when using hands-free commands either directly with your device or via Pixel Buds.

Pixel Studio is another new image editing app that is exclusive to the Pixel 9 series. Using the Imagen3 text-to-image model, you can create and edit images using prompts to put a creative spin on your photos and downloaded images.

Google touts improved Clear Calling on the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL alongside a the new Call Notes feature which send you a private summary and full transcript of your recent phone call the moment you hang up provided the call has lasted for 30-seconds or more.

Pixel Screenshots utilizes Gemini and other on-device algorithms to pull context from any of your saved screenshots. For instance, you can ask, “What was Leon’s Wi-Fi passcode?” The Pixel 9 Pro can give you the key information, along with any other pertinent data.

In the United States, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL are among the first devices to include Satellite SOS at launch. This allows you to contact the emergency services via satellite in areas where cell service is limited or unavailable by connecting to low-orbit satellites and enabling these connections. This function is available for the first two years on Pixel at no extra cost and with no carrier limitations.

A brand new Pixel Weather app is coming to the Pixel 9 series with AI purportedly offering even more accurate weather forecasts. Gemini Nano, running locally, can also generate custom AI weather reports at the start or during the day for

Despite launching after the conclusion of the Android 15 Beta phase, the Pixel 9 series is shipping with Android 14 pre-installed. 7 years of OS updates and Feature Drops are promised, but Android 15 is expected in the coming months.

The updated Camera Bar includes identical camera systems on the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL. Each comes with a 50MP main sensor, 48MP ultrawide, and improved 48MP 5x telephoto zoom lens which is capable of 30x. The selfie camera is now upgraded from 10.5MP on Pixel 8 Pro to a 42MP punch-hole camera system with 103-degree FOV.

Camera features include 8K video recording at up to 30fps which is powered by Video Boost, Super Res Zoom now available in video modes for the first time on Pixel 9 Pro at up to 20x. Video Boost, Night Sight Video, Audio Magic Eraser, Macro Focus Video, and more all return here from the previous generation. Night Sight video is said to be up to 2x faster once uploaded to Google Photos too.

Google has also revamped the photo Panorama feature, improving its performance in low light. Magic Editor includes more tools to enhance your photos after the shutter has been pressed, while Auto Frame helps you reframe images for a better outcome. The Reimagine feature works like Sketch to Image on Galaxy Z Fold 6, allowing you to enter voice prompts to add and enhance your images.

Pre-orders for the latest Pixel devices open today, with the Pixel 9 Pro starting $999, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL at $1099 with one year of the Google One AI Premium plan bundled in. The phones will be available in stores starting August 22, with the Pixel 9 Pro launching on September 4.

