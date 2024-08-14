Realme announces 320W charging, complete with ‘Pocket Cannon’ adapter

Realme has decided that phones need to charge to 100% in a matter of mere minutes. The company announced a new 320W charging tech that utilizes a different battery design.

Chinese OEMs are no strangers to breaking charging records for modern smartphones. Brands like Oppo have hit speeds at 240W, which can get a phone charged in around 9 minutes. It’s undoubtedly impressive, but it raises some questions about battery longevity.

In a video posted on Weibo, Realme announced that it’s rolling out a new charging tech that takes advantage of 320W charging (via Android Authority). For comparison, we currently consider 80W pretty fast for general use. Realme says the new tech utilizes a different form of battery that takes inspiration from solar panels, folding cell over cell to offer a compact profile. The idea is that these cells can then be charged simultaneously.

In the video, Realme claims that the new 320W charging tech – under the SuperSonic moniker – can get the battery they use in testing to 100% in 4 minutes and 30 seconds. The battery is apparently charged at 20V to reduce heat, which would be a primary concern at this speed. Generally, fully charging a high-capacity battery in minutes results in a very hot phone.

Realme goes on to showcase the adapter used in testing, and it takes on a profile very similar to fast-charging bricks from familiar brands. It’s dubbed the “Pocket Cannon” charger, and it offers two USB-C ports for diverse use, though it’s highly unlikely charging two devices at once will offer the same high speed.

Realme notes that the 320W charging tech will be “released on August 14.” it’s important to note that this was web-translated, and “released” could mean fully announced. In any case, Realme will likely also need to announce a phone that can take advantage of this fast-charging SuperSonic tech.