Gemini Advanced updated with latest 1.5 Pro model for improved reasoning

Last month, Google introduced Gemini 1.5 Flash to the free version of gemini.google.com. Gemini Advanced has now been updated with a “more capable version of Gemini 1.5 Pro.”

The Gemini release notes gained the following entry this afternoon:

Gemini 1.5 Pro in Gemini Advanced just became more capable

What: Gemini Advanced, with 1.5 Pro, now provides better responses for prompts related to reasoning and coding. Whether you’re looking for Gemini’s assistance to tackle multi-step logical challenges that require more expertise, or to analyze and generate more accurate code, Gemini Advanced will help you more efficiently complete tasks.

Why: We believe in rapid iteration and bringing the best of Gemini to the world. Through user feedback and model training, we’ve unlocked a more capable version of Gemini 1.5 Pro, and over time Gemini Advanced will continue to get even better. Upgrade to Gemini Advanced

However, it’s dated 2024.08.02, or 13 days late. It’s not clear if the date is wrong, or whether it started rolling out then and it’s now widely available. The main update being touted is “better responses for prompts related to reasoning and coding.”

This upgrade could be the experimental version of Gemini 1.5 Pro that Google made available for early testing to developers (through the Google AI Studio and Gemini API) on August 1. The team was particularly excited about how it was at the top of the LMSYS Chatbot Arena Leaderboard for two weeks or so.

We’ve reached out to Google for confirmation and more details.

