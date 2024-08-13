Pixel 9 adds a touch of Gemini to the new boot screen [Video]

In another sign that we’re in the Gemini era, Google has added the AI sparkle to the boot screen of the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold.

On the Pixel 8, you have the full Google logo animate into a G that’s themed with Material You’s Dynamic Color.

The Pixel 9 boot sequence starts with a static four-color G logo against the dark background that then animates into the Gemini sparkle before smoothly turning back into a G.

“Powered by Android” with the new wordmark and latest “Bot” head — as it’s officially called — appears at the bottom to close things out.

It’s the same animation that has been appearing at the end of most Google videos and ads in recent months.

Meanwhile, the entire Pixel 9 series has been followed by “with Gemini” in various places today.

More on Pixel 9: