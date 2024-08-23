Deals: New OnePlus Buds Pro 3, Snapdragon X Elite Copilot+ PC $250 off, Moto razr+ $500 off, Smart Monitor, and more

We are almost ready to head off into the weekend, but first let’s take a quick look at all of today’s best deals. Firstly, we have detailed how to get the best possible price on the new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 with options starting as low as $127.50. From there, we move over to a new all-time low on ASUS’ new Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC at $1,050 shipped and the unlocked 2023 razr+ with 256GB of storage at $500 off alongside offers on Samsung Smart Monitors, smart home gear, and much more. Scope it all out below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

How to get the best deal on new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 with PU leather case and ANC from $127.50

The new OnePlus Buds Pro 3 were officially released a few days ago as the brand’s latest flagship wireless earbuds. A complete rundown of the specs and features can be found over on right here, of course, but let’s take a look at how to score the best possible price on the new buds right now. As we mentioned previously, the brand is offering a nice little launch deal on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, dropping the price from the regular $180 down to $149.99 shipped in both the Midnight and Lunar Radiance colorways. Nice! But we can bring the price down even lower than that.

Firstly, students with verifiable credentials can knock the price down an additional 15% right now as well for a total at $127.50. Head over to the listing page right here and click on the “get extra 15% off with student discounts. Coupons cannot be combined. Verify now” link.

Now not everyone is going to be able to score the student discount, but we can drop the price under $150 anyway. OnePlus is also offering folks a chance to claim an additional $20 coupon from within the OnePlus app right now. Simply navigate to the listing page right here and click on the “Claim an exclusive $20 OFF coupon in OnePlus Store App. View in App” link.

ASUS’ new aluminum Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Elite just hit the all-time low at $1,050 ($250 off)

While you can still grab HP’s OmniBook X for $900 instead of its $1,200 usual price as a part of Best Buy’s Tech Fest sale, we just spotted another solid deal that drops ASUS’ new Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC to $1,049.99 shipped on Amazon. Today’s 19% discount lands the lowest price on this brand new laptop that hit the scene recently for $1,300. It is, in fact, fetching $50 less than our previous mention from earlier this week, marking a new all-time low on Amazon. Head below for more details of this machine along with a deal on another Snapdragon X Elite-powered Copilot+ PCs.

Motorola’s unlocked 256GB 2023 razr+ flip phone is now $500 off its original list

While you can still land the new 2024 Motorola razr+ at $900, or $100 off the going rate, Woot is stepping in today to offer a deep price drop on the still perfectly capable 2023 model. Originally $1,000, you can now score an unlocked 2023 razr+ with 256GB of storage down at $499.99 Prime shipped (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). This is $500 off the original price tag, $100 under the price you’ll find for the 25GB model at Amazon where we have never seen it go for less.

Add the Sonos Sub Mini subwoofer to your setup back down at $343 Prime Day price (Reg. $429)

Rare Amazon deal knocks the Sonos Ray soundbar down to the $179 low ($100 off)

Amazon’s new Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Smart Cam sees its very first deal today at $60 (25% off)

Amazon’s Alexa Echo smart speakers are now up to 40% off with deals starting down at $23

Score an Amazon Echo Show smart display while they are starting from $55 (Reg. up to $150)

More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:

Score up to $200 off Samsung Galaxy S24/Ultra and land a $25 Best Buy gift card in the process

Both Best Buy and Amazon are now offering the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus from $799 shipped, down from the $1,000 it usually fetches and is currently going for directly from Samsung. Amazon has all four colorways selling for $799, but Best Buy is offering them for $799.99 with a FREE $25 gift card attached for folks with a My Best Buy membership (you can sign up right here for free before making your purchase). This delivers an effective savings of $225 and is the best overall deal we are tracking right now on the larger plus model. These offers are also joined by price drops on the standard S24 and the Ultra model below.

More Samsung Galaxy S24 deals:

Save a massive $360 on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and score a $25 gift card too

Best Buy is now offering even deeper deals on the super-sized Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra as part of its Tech Fest sale with bonus $25 gift cards attached. The 256GB model is now back down to $939.99 shipped, but the 512GB configuration is where the serious value is here today $959.99 shipped. Regularly $1,200 and $1,320 respectively, this is $260 off on the 256GB and the elevated 512GB model is now seeing a massive $360 price drop. This is significantly lower than the $150 discounts we saw at Samsung recently and some of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. And that’s before you consider the fact that you’re landing a FREE $25 Best Buy gift card with purchase providing you sign up for a free My Best Buy membership before hand.

First proper deal on the new Sonos Ace noise cancelling headphones now live at the $399 Amazon low

If you have been waiting for the first proper straight cash deal on the new Sonos Ace headphones, that day has finally arrived. While we have been closely tracking some open-box offers since release in June this year, Amazon is stepping in today with the first notable deal on a new set. You can grab the new Sonos Ace headphones in either black or white down at $399 shipped. Regularly $449, this is $50 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. We saw the white set very quickly dip down to $410 for less than a day last month, but this is otherwise the first solid deal we have seen on a new set. This deal is also live over at Best Buy today.

Sonos Ace have been some of the more memorable releases in the over-ear headphone space this year. We said they set a “new standard for prosumer headphones” after going hands-on.

New Ticwatch Pro 5 Enduro Smartwatch with up to 45-day battery drops to $262 Amazon low

Update: The price on Amazon has now dropped even more to the lowest we have tracked at $261.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $350, this applies to both the Obsidian and Slate colorways.

After first being unveiled this past May, we are once again tracking all-time low pricing on the new Ticwatch Pro 5 Enduro Smartwatch. Regularly $350, you can land on in the Obsidian or Slate colorway down at $297.99 shipped. This is matching our previous mention from Amazon at $52 off the going rate. You can, in fact, get it for a touch less ($0.50 less to be exact) without the Amazon Prime shipping direct from the Mobvoi site.

As you’ll know from our coverage on the Obsidian and the Slate variant that debuted shortly there after in June, the Enduro is a refreshed take on the original Ticwatch Pro 5 with updated hardware and a higher-end band.

New Pixel 9 Case releases

OnePlus Watch 2 is now $50 off for back to school at $250 shipped + up to 30% off add-ons

As part of its back to school deals, you can now score the OnePlus Watch 2 down at $249.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is $50 off, matching our previous mention, and on par with the lowest we have tracked on Amazon – it is currently starting at $298 there. It delivers a more premium experience than the newer OnePlus Watch 2R that carries a regular price at $230 shipped as well. You can browse through more of the OnePlus back to school offers below alongside additional details on OnePlus Watch 2.

With the purchase of OnePlus Watch 2 directly on the official site at the discounted rate, you can also choose to bundle in the charging base, an extra band, or OnePlus Buds 3 at up to 30% off – these buds are, in fact, 30% off, whether you bundle them or not for the record.

New OnePlus Watch 2R drops back to $200 + 50% off extra leather/rubber straps from $15

More OnePlus back to school deals:

