OnePlus Buds Pro 3 launch with redesigned case, Bluetooth 5.4, $180 price

After teasers and snippets, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 has officially launched as a follow-up to one of last year’s best Bluetooth accessories.

OnePlus has taken the core experience of the Buds Pro 2 and simply refined for the Buds Pro 3 with incremental updates and improvements in almost every key area. The most notable is a brand-new charging case. It now resembles a hybrid of the Pixel Buds Pro egg-shaped case and the bubbly AirPods Pro charging case.

The two-tone colors feature a textured PU leather finish and colorful band around the edges. There is also a large Dynaudio logo indicating the tuning team behind the earbuds. According to OnePlus, the charging case provides up to 43 hours of listening time. Each earbud should last up to 5 hours with ANC enabled.

The audio experience on the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 should offer some notable enhancements with 11mm woofer now including two magnets to increased the power generation.

A 6mm tweeter has an improved diaphragm and 35-micrometer voice coil to improved how the Buds Pro 3 handle the higher frequencies and improve audio detail. Dynaudio was tasked with tuning the audio experience once again and in tandem with the dual DACs in each earbud, the listening experience should be bumped up a notch this time around.

OnePlus claims that the Buds Pro 3 offers up to 50dB of noise canceling, which is a minor increase over the 48dB of noise reduction when the maximum ANC controls are selected. Adaptive ANC can adjust on the fly so that outside sounds are dulled per your surroundings rather than at a determined level. Spatial Audio is also supported for an enhanced listening experience when enabled.

Stem-based touch controls are available, with the pinch gesture returning. However, the slide gesture used on the Buds 3 for volume controls are now available on the Buds Pro 3, which was not available on the previous generation. Google Fast Pair is also returning here to quickly sync and link the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 with your Google Account for easy pairing with all of your Android and Chrome OS devices.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are available now in Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance priced at $179.99 with a $149 launch discount / £199 / €199 and can be pre-ordered from OnePlus.com and will be available on Amazon soon.

