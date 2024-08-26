 Skip to main content

GrapheneOS now officially supports Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL

Avatar for Damien Wilde  | Aug 26 2024 - 1:50 am PT
With the Pixel 9 series only just starting to ship, the privacy-conscious user will be pleased to hear that GrapheneOS already officially supports the latest Google hardware.

As posted by the official GrapheneOS team on X (formerly Twitter), the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL can be flashed with the third-party ROM aimed at offering a more private and controlled Android experience.

Like with other devices, the process is super simple to flash. The simple web installer means that getting GrapheneOS running on your Pixel 9, 9 Pro, or 9 Pro XL is quick and—mostly—painless.

Having tested GrapheneOS earlier this year, the experience isn’t as barebones as you would initially expect. Like lots of custom ROMs, there are alternative default apps such as the Vanadium Browser, lots of AOSP apps, plus enhanced security-focused options like Auditor. This is like a digital security guard for your device and uses special hardware features to confirm your OS is authentic and hasn’t been compromised.

One of the most attractive options, period, is the ability to use GrapheneOS with or without Google Play Services if you wish. It’s this control and ability to sandbox the applications on your device that users – including Edward Snowden – swear by. For most people, flashing a custom ROM is often seen as a “hacky” or confusing process. In my experience, Graphene offers one of the best processes for getting started. Check out my hands-on video below to see if GrapheneOS is right for your brand-new Pixel 9:

According to the original announcement post, Pixel 9’s only issues with GrapheneOS so far are related to “Wi-Fi connectivity,” with this post also suggesting that most people “don’t have any issues.”

For most people, GrapheneOS is going to be overkill, but privacy is becoming increasingly uncommon in the modern day. If you care about your online and smartphone privacy, and want GrapheneOS on your Pixel 9, then you can get started here.

Damien is a UK-based video producer for 9to5Google. Find him on Twitter: @iamdamienwilde. Email: damien@9to5mac.com

