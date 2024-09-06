Xgimi launches a slew of Google TV projectors, including the MoGo 3 Pro

Xgimi has made a strong name for itself in recent years, producing some of our favorite Google TV projectors like the Horizon Ultra. Now, the company is filling its affordable lineup with new entries like the portable MoGo 3 Pro and Horizon S series, as well as some premium options in the Horizon Aura 2.

The Xgimi Horizon Ultra was a fantastic device and has been one of our favorite portable projectors of the last year or so. However, Xgimi is looking to reach a broader audience and has developed a lineup of several devices at more appealing price points.

Starting with the Xgimi MoGo 3 Pro, the company is building on the namesake with a few convenient upgrades. The MoGo 3 Pro sits on a base, attached by a small arm. The projector lens and body can be lifted and turned to face a wall or ceiling. That action turns the projector on and allows you to store the unit with ease.

The MoGo 3 Pro provides a 1080p image across a wide space and can essentially be pointed anywhere. Unlike previous years’ products, it runs Google TV and has native Netflix compatibility. Users can grab an additional tripod and carrying case if they want to go the extra mile and bring this projector everywhere. It isn’t so out of the realm of possibilities.

The MoGo 3 Pro is launching at $499.

For those looking at something that shares the profile of the Horizon Max, Xgimi is also launching the Horizon S lineup of projectors. That lineup consists of the Horizon S Pro and Horizon S Max, which are separated by a couple of specs.

Both editions take on the same swivel stand concept as the Horizon Max that the company announced at CES 2024. As for differences, the Max carries IMAX Enhanced certification as well as Dolby Vision, unlike the Horizon S Pro and its singular Dolby Vision certification.

The Horizon S Max is actually brighter than the Horizon Ultra at 3,000 ISO Lumens, while the Pro sits at 1,700. The difference is cemented in the price difference, where the Horizon S Pro sits at $1,299 while the Max is set at a higher price point.

The company is also debuting a successor to the original Aura, the Aura 2. This short-throw projector has a much nicer and more elegant look than the no-nonsense look of the original Aura. The fabric-clad build will actually fit in a living room, where the Aura 2 will live.

The short-throw projector hits a decent 2,300 ISO Lumens with IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision certification. The Aura 2 is accompanied by Xgimi’s first ALR screen, which is sold separately. The Aura 2 will go for $2,699, beating out the majority of the short-throw market.