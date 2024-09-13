Deals: OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro $50, Samsung M8 Smart Monitor $300 off, Galaxy Tab S9 $180 off, more

Time is winding down on the Samsung fall Discover sale, but today is ushering in some notable deals on Galaxy Tab 9 and Tab S9+ models to join ongoing offers on Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra. From there, we spotted a $350 price drop on 27-inch M8 HDR Smart Monitor that now sits alongside a 50% price drop on Google’s Nest Audio Smart Speakers and new lows on the unlocked Google Pixel 8 Pro. Just be sure to also scope out the new low we spotted on the 2024 OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro as well. Everything awaits down below.

New OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro with 44-hr. battery and ANC hit $50 all-time low (38% off)

Alongside ongoing offers on the OnePlus Watch 2, the official site is also now offering the lowest price we have tracked on its 2024 OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro down at $49.99 shipped. This is regularly $80 set of wireless earbuds that are seeing a solid $30 price drop to land at $10 under our previous mention and the lowest price we have tracked since they debuted a couple months ago in the US.

Now available at the discounted price in both the Soft Jade and Starry Black colorways, these are the most affordable wireless set in the brand’s current stable of offerings that can, if you ask me, accurately be described as entry-level buds with a notable feature set.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro provide up to 44 hours of listening time with a 10-minute fast charging adding an additional 11 hours into the mix alongside 12.4mm Titanized diaphragms to pound out the brand’s Basswave 2.0 low-end enhancement.

Samsung’s 4K M80C Smart Monitor with onboard webcam, Samsung DeX, more returns to $350 low ($300 off)

As a part of the ongoing fall Discover Samsung Sale, Samsung is offering its 27-inch M80C UHD HDR Smart Monitor for $349.99 shipped. Amazon is also matching Samsung’s $350 price today, offering a massive $300 discount on a monitor that regularly fetches $650. Thanks to a solid 46% markdown, this monitor is now back to the lowest price we’ve tracked for it, so head below for more details to see if you want to add one of these to your setup.

Samsung’s M80C monitor discounted today is more than just a simple monitor for your setup. It is loaded with lots of extras including an onboard SlimFit webcam, access to Samsung Gaming Hub, and more. Being able to connect this monitor to Wi-Fi and access media without a console or any additional hardware essentially turns it into a TV of sorts for your desk.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 tablets now up to $180 off with deals from $650 for today only

Today only, as part of the Discover Samsung Fall sale, the brand is offering up to $170 in savings on the latest Galaxy Tab 9 and Tab S9+ models. First up, you’ll find the Galaxy Tab S9 starting down at $649.99 shipped for the 128GB model while the 256GB configuration is going for $769.99 shipped. Regularly $800 and $920 respectively, you’re looking at a straight $150 price drop on both models. However, while the 128GB model is starting at a touch more on Amazon right now, you will find the 256GB in Graphite down at $740.53, saving you an additional $29.46 over the Samsung direct price.

Discover Samsung Fall Tab S9 deals:

Score two Google Nest Audio Smart Speakers and set up a stereo pair while they’re at $50 each (50% off)

As a part of its now live 3-day weekend sale, Best Buy is offering a 2-pack of Google’s Nest Audio Smart Speaker for $99.99 shipped. This is regularly a $100 smart speaker, which means you can essentially score two of these for the price of one and set up a stereo pair. Today’s combo deal drops the price of a single unit back to the lowest price we tracked last month as a part of Best Buy’s Deal of the Day offer. The combo deal price applies to both Chalk and Charcoal colorways, so grab the one you like before they sell out.

Don’t care about the new Pixel 9 devices? Google Pixel 8 Pro just hit the $625 Amazon low ($375 off)

While the new Pixel 9 handsets have arrived in full force, Amazon is now offering an impressive price drop on the unlocked Google Pixel 8 Pro. This is a regularly $999 smartphone you can score right now in a couple different colorways down at $624 shipped. That’s 38% or $375 off the price this phone fetches directly from Google and elsewhere. We saw these handsets drop to $699 for a couple days during Prime Day in July, but today’s offer takes things even further to deliver a new Amazon all-time low for folks not looking to spend the much higher price tag on the new Google Pixel 9 devices.

Alongside the Pixel 8 Pro model, the standard edition is also seeing a nice $200 price drop today:

Best post-release deal yet now live on Galaxy Buds 3/Pro from $160

As part of its now live Discover Fall sale, Samsung is now offering the first notable price drop on its new Galaxy Buds 3 since release. Not only can you score an up to $100 in instant trade-in value and a FREE Clip Case worth $30 with purchase, but it has also now slashed $20 off the price tag. That means the regularly $180 Buds 3 are now starting at $159.99 shipped, add in the value of the case, and you’re saving a total of $50 before you even factor in the trade-in potential. They are currently sold out at Amazon.

Best post-release price yet on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra

Update: This deal is now live directly at Samsung where you can also score up to $350 in instant trade-in credit on top of the $50 price drop.

Even with Samsung’s big-time Discover fall sale now in full swing, we did not expect to see a straight up $50 price drop on the new flagship Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra like we are right now. Amazon is now offering the best post-release price we have tracked on the new Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm LTE AI Smartwatch at $599.99 shipped in the Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver, and Titanium White models right now. These are $650 smartwatches now sitting at Amazon all-time lows in all three colors, each with a different band option.

Samsung is directly offering some serious trade-in credit on its new flagship wearable to tune of $300 in instant credit. But if we are talking straight up cash deals, Amazon is where it’s at right now.

More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:

New Pixel 9 Case releases

